The big question for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns coming into the Sun Belt Conference opening series against Troy was how the bullpen would be utilized.
On Saturday anyway, it didn’t work out.
The Troy Trojans overcame a three-run deficit to deliver a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Cajuns 4-3 Saturday at Riddle-Pace Field in Troy.
Last year’s closer Brandon Talley was used as the game two starter and he fared well.
The southpaw gave up one run on five hits, two walks and struck out three in 4.2 innings.
Things were rolling along nicely midway through Saturday’s game two after the Cajuns fell 7-1 in Friday’s opener.
UL jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the middle of the fifth. Tyler Robertson homered in the fourth inning to get the Cajuns on the board.
In the fifth inning, Julian Brock walked and Warnner Rincones singled to set the table.
After advancing on a wild pitch, Kyle Debarge got one run home on a sacrifice fly, before Carson Roccaforte’s RBI single made it 3-0.
But after Troy got on the board with a single tally in the fifth on a Brandon Schrempt RBI single, the Trojans went to the long ball to grab a victory.
Seth Johnson led off the eighth with a solo homer, before Trey Leonard tied the game with a two-out home run in the eighth.
Jacob Schultz then got greeted with William Sullivan’s game-winning, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth.
Bo Bonds allowed one run on two hits, three walks and struck out six in 2.2 innings to keep the Cajuns afloat.
But Chipper Menard allowed a run in two-thirds of an inning before Schultz allowed the leadoff blast in the ninth.
The Cajuns dropped to 9-9 overall and 0-2 in Sun Belt play with the loss, while Troy improved to 13-5 and 2-0.
Game three of the series is slated for 1 p.m. Sunday.