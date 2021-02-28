Some more sloppy defense and wasted opportunities proved fatal again for the No. 9-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball in a 5-3 loss in nine innings to No. 10-ranked Oklahoma State on Sunday at Lamson Park.
“It’s a tough loss today,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “Oklahoma State is a good ball club. There’s a reason they’re 13-1. But we had every chance to win. We’re a good ball club. We’ve got to learn how to win games like that.”
The Cajuns, who beat Oklahoma State 7-1 Saturday in Baton Rouge, jumped on Cowgirls’ ace Carrie Eberle for two run in the first inning.
Ciara Bryan got an infield single and Talley reached on a throwing error to set the table for a sacrifice bunt and Justice Milz sacrifice fly for the 2-0 lead.
As promising as that was for the Cajuns, however, it wasn’t a sign of things to come. Eberle wouldn’t allow another baserunner until a leadoff walk in the seventh inning.
“What I see are a lot of mental errors and then there’s a lack of clutch hitting,” Glasco said. “Everyone that’s beating us are getting clutch hits – high-pressure hits. Great athletes love high pressure. We’ve got to learn to be that. I trust we will. I think we will. I don’t think we’re that far off.”
In addition to losing Taylor Roman and Raina O’Neal for the season, Melissa Mayeux hasn’t been available all weekend with an extended illness and Jenna Kean is still only available to run.
“I think it’s a result of from last weekend to this weekend, we’re a whole different ball club,” Glasco said. “A week and a half ago, I would have thought power was going to be a big part of our game. Right now, it doesn’t look like power is going to be any part of our game. I think we bunted more this weekend than my first three years. It just seems like we have to learn how to execute.”
That lack of hitting meant for the Cajuns to win, sophomore pitcher Kandra Lamb and her defense would have to take UL home.
The first challenge came in fourth when Alysen Febrey hit a one-out pitch over the scoreboard in right to cut UL’s lead in half at 2-1.
But Lamb responded with two easy outs after that and then added a 1-2-3 frame in the fifth.
But another defensive snafu on what should have been a leadoff ground out in the sixth allowed Reagan Wright to reach.
Summer Ellyson relieved Lamb and hinted at getting out of the jam with a ground out to the circle for the second out after a sacrifice bunt, but Febrey delivered a clutch line drive RBI single to tie it at 2-2.
In other words, one of those “high pressure” hits Glasco was referring to.
After Ellyson yielded a leadoff double in the seventh, Lamb returned to the circle, but wild-pitched home the third run after a sacrifice bunt.
While the loss certainly hurt, Lamb showed she’s capable of going toe-to-toe with an elite pitcher against a top 10 lineup Sunday.
In 8.1 innings, Lamb allowed four runs (three earned) on just four hits, one walk and struck out 10.
“The good news is yes I was thrilled with Kandra Lamb,” Glasco said. “She had an outstanding day and an outstanding weekend. We went into the week and we’ve been devastated by injuries. While that’s overwhelming, I think the emergence of Kandra Lamb and the re-emergence of Casey Dixon really gives us a reason to be excited and optimistic about the remainder of the season, if we can just get comfortable playing together.”
UL’s offense forced extra innings with a run in the seventh, but could have gotten more. Alissa Dalton led off with a four-pitch walk and pinch-runner Kean scored one out later on a Julia Rawls RBI single to center.
Jade Gortarez later walked in the inning, but the Cajuns couldn’t produce another big hit to win it.
So when Factor doubled to right to lead off the ninth and Sydney Pennington smashed a two-run homer, UL’s early offense and Lamb’s encouraging pitching performance was for naught.
Eberle improved to 5-0 on the season with the win for the Cowgirls (13-1), allowing three runs (one earned), four hits, two walks and striking out five in 8.1 innings.
Southpaw Kelly Maxwell came on to get the save in the ninth when the Cajuns left the tying runs on base when a fly ball to right ended it.
The Cowgirls outhit UL 6-4 in the game. The Cajuns (9-3) will return to Lamson Park for a 4 p.m. doubleheader against Baylor on Thursday.
“I think the injuries we’ve had, I think we have to become a defensive ball club,” Glasco said. “If you look right now, without Raina’s bat and Taylor Roman’s power, there’s going to be a lot of games we’re going to have to win with defense, pitching and speed. That’s where getting Mayeux back and Kean back will make a big difference.”