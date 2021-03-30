UL pitcher Kandra Lamb continued to show she's a top-notch complement to longtime ace Summer Ellyson this past weekend, earning her first Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week honor of the season and second of her career along the way.
It's the second award overall for Lamb with Louisiana, adding to the honor claimed on Feb. 12, 2019 after beginning her collegiate career with back-to-back no-hitters.
Lamb struck out a career-high 12 batters and stranded a South Alabama runner at third base with less than two outs three times in the series clincher on Saturday. She re-entered the game in the seventh inning and recorded the biggest out of the day – a pop up with a runner at third to keep the game scoreless and set up Ciara Bryan's heroics.
On Sunday, she wrapped up the series shutout of USA with 2.1 innings of one-hit softball, promptly retiring the visitors in order after being handed the lead entering the sixth inning.
Her weekend dominance continued in the Georgia Southern series opener later Sunday afternoon, retiring the side in five of the six innings pitched.
Lamb's final numbers for the weekend included 25 strikeouts over 14.2 innings pitched, just seven hits allowed and a .137 opposing batting average. She combined with Ellyson to hold South Alabama scoreless for 21 innings, becoming the first opposing staff to shut out South Alabama in an entire Sun Belt series since April 2017.