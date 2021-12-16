Patience is a requirement for UL running backs.

The position has had a three-headed monster approach for many years now.

It’s the same for top-notch NFL talent like Elijah Mitchell as it is for freshman backs like Emani Bailey in his first full season of college football.

So it wasn’t a huge shock to Bailey’s system when he only had one carry for 11 yards at halftime of the Sun Belt Conference championship win over Appalachian State.

“I’m never really too worried when I’m getting the ball or when the ball is not in my hands,” Bailey said. “I just stuck with the game plan.”

Bailey won’t likely have to be quite that patient when the No. 16-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns take on Marshall in Saturday’s New Orleans Bowl at the Caesar’s Superdome.

Leading rusher Chris Smith has already been ruled out for the game. Plus, there’s the matter of Bailey’s incredible second half, rushing for 106 yards and a critical touchdown on 13 carries over the final two quarters to ignite the 24-16 win.

“When anything was opening up for me, I was just sticking to the game plan,” Bailey said. “My offensive line was able to do that for me and that’s how we got it done.”

For the season, Bailey has rushed for 521 yards and six touchdowns on 78 carries, as well as 13 receptions for 114 yards.

“I’m going to always have high expectations for myself,” Bailey said. “I expected it to be a little bit equal. Learning the plays and learning the defense and just going out and play every day against another team, I’m going to say it was very fun. From last year to now, all I can really saw is I’m still learning lessons and there’s still more to know about this level.

“But definitely a good sight of what I could be doing in the future.”

It was pretty apparent in his final press conference as UL’s head coach the pride Billy Napier had in Bailey’s development this season after 10 carries for 60 yards a year ago.

“This guy is intense,” Napier said. “He cares about doing his job for his team. He’s a loyal guy. He’s one of the best practice players that we have.

“He produced (in SBC title game) and he deserves every bit of the praise that he’s getting.”

In many ways, Bailey is an example of Napier’s evaluation system. Prior to signing with the Cajuns, his only offer was Northwestern State.

“We had him highly ranked in our evaluations,” Napier said. “What is the deal with this guy? Why isn’t he pursued more?”

To help clear things up, Napier’s staff invited the former Ryan High standout from Denton, Texas to Lafayette. He did a workout during a 7-on-7 camp.

“He was awesome,” Napier said. “He’s a special player.”

Bailey’s overall numbers would have been better if not missing three games to get his knee scoped. But although he’s technically UL’s third-leading rusher, he had the highest average at 6.7 yards per carry.

“We missed Emani when he got his knee scoped. Certainly, his acceleration, his vision, his kind of competitive spirit. He brought a different element.”

Bailey said UL’s approach to distributing carries wasn’t earth-shattering to Bailey, who regularly shared carries with teammate Ke’ori Hicks at Ryan High, which reached the Class 6A finals his senior season after 4,026 yards and 51 touchdowns in his career there.

Perhaps schools overlooked Bailey due to his 5-foot-8, 197-pound frame, but his opponents certainly don’t have trouble noticing him. Bailey has a habit of yelling loudly as he heats up on the football field in games.

“I’ve been doing that since I started playing football at like 5 or 6 years old,” he explained. “It’s just another mode for me. Whenever I get into another mode, I just try to step up my game even more … just trying to take it to 150% basically.”

With so many changes offensively since Napier’s departure, the Cajuns certainly hope Bailey will be doing a lot of yelling Saturday night.

It’ll be Bailey’s first time in the Superdome, but he’s not new to big NFL stadiums having played at Jerry’s World in Arlington.

Seeing the Superdome field for the first time in practice this week got Bailey even more anxious for the game.

“When I walked in, I’m visualizing the game,” he said. “I’m already just seeing what I could do on the field. It’s like a good second wind once you see the field. It’s an amazing feeling.”