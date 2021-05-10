Coming off a weekend sweep of North Alabama and staring at a critical Sun Belt Conference road weekend trip to UTA, exactly how important is Tuesday’s 6 p.m. non-conference home game against the Southern Jaguars for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns?

“I think it’s very important, very important for us to get this game in,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “Just from a momentum standpoint and from the standpoint of staying sharp and being ready to go on Friday night.”

The big weekend left the Cajuns 26-20 on the season. In that series, the Cajuns batted .418 as a team for the weekend with 29 runs scored.

Brennan Breaux's patience pays huge dividends with recent hot streak for Cajuns Brennan Breaux spent a lot of time as a kid and as a college baseball player around former UL coach Tony Robichaux.

Taking on Southern would be an opportunity prove that big performance.

“I feel like it gives us a lot of confidence on the mound and at the plate, which we need,” said UL third baseman Tyler Robertson, who is now hitting .283 with eight homers and 23 RBIs on the season. “When we play Southern on Tuesday, I hope we take that game as well as and we take it to UTA when we play them. I feel like it gave us a lot of confidence and hopefully it’ll go over to the next couple games.”

No one had a better weekend than Brennan Breaux, who was 7-for-12 in the series.

“I think the team got a confidence boost as a whole, so I’m excited to see what the next couple of days bring,” said Breaux, who is now batting .312 with a homer and 23 RBIs. “It was one of those days we’ve been kind of waiting on for a while.

“We know what we’re capable of, where one through nine, we can put up 17, 18, 20 hits … 10 runs a game. We know we have that in us. We just have to do it more constantly.”

The other thing the weather allowing UL to play Tuesday would do is really kick off “the second season” – the small section of the season when school is over and baseball players can focus solely on playing baseball.

“You lose that (academic) part every year for a certain amount of time and it gives you a chance to catch your breath and focus on what you’re passionate about, which is playing the game of baseball for us,” Deggs said.

“It’s a very brief period every year, but it’s also the funnest time of the year.”

Cajuns wrap up easy weekend sweep of North Alabama The UL Ragin’ Cajuns continued their slow, steady domination of North Alabama by completing the weekend sweep with a 13-3 win Sunday at Russo Park.

Another fun aspect of playing the Jags on Tuesday would be getting to see some familiar faces. Southern’s roster includes two former Cajuns in Tremaine Spears and Colton Frank, as well as such local products as Joseph Battaglia of Lafayette High, Markaylon Boyd of Northside and Caleb Washington of Loreauville.

The Jaguars are 15-27 overall and 13-11 against SWAC competition, beating Texas Southern two of three over the weekend. This is Southern’s final regular season game before starting the SWAC tournament on May 19 in Huntsville, Alabama.

“We’ve been very up and down all year,” Deggs said. “We’ve had a couple good hot streaks and gone through a few valleys as well. Anytime you can win and do so convincingly, hopefully it’s something you can build off of and gain some momentum, gain some steam here going down the stretch.”