LSU led the way seven players selected to the first and second teams on the All-Louisiana men’s and women’s golf teams, as announced by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
The teams were selected from nominations made by the state's sports information directors. The list of nominations was based on stats and honors accumulated through the conference tournaments.
ULM coach Tim Baldwin earned Coach of the Year honors on the men’s side, while McNeese’s Blake Elliott was voted Golfer of the Year and represented the Cowboys on the first team.
LSU's Michael Sanders was the Freshman of the Year , while UL junior Micah Goulas was named the Newcomer of the Year.
Baldwin led the Warhawks to a runner-up finish in the Sun Belt Championships after reaching the match play round of the Championships following a sudden-death playoff victory over UT Arlington. Baldwin’s squad finished among the top 10 in 11 of 12 tournaments, while he led the Warhawks to the program’s highest national ranking (No. 84 in Golfstat). He set five school records this past season.
Blake Elliott was named the Golfer of the Year in the Southland Conference and the state after a senior season that saw him lead the Southland in scoring with a 70.48 stroke average in 11 tournaments. Elliott recently competed in NCAA Regionals in Austin.
Sanders ranked second on LSU’s team in birdies per round, eagles per round and eagles, while he posted nine rounds of even par or better. The North Carolina native averaged 72.39 strokes.
Goulas earned Newcomer of the Year honors after averaging 73.63 strokes during 19 rounds. A transfer from McLennan Community College, Goulas recorded three top-25 finishes and six rounds of par or better.
The Tigers had four players named All-Louisiana, including first-team selections in Philip Barbaree, Luis Gagne and Trey Winstead. Those three were joined on the first team by ULM’s Guillaume Fanonnel and Elliott.
LSU’s men are currently competing in the 2019 NCAA championships in Fayetteville, which marks the sixth trip in the past seven years under coach Chuck Winstead.
Michael Sanders represented the Tigers on the state’s second team. He was joined by Philip Nijoka (Loyola), Otto Van Buynder (ULM), James Swash (Louisiana Tech) and Goulas (UL).
On the women’s team, LSU golfers claimed three of the five slots with Monica Dibildox, Kathleen Gallagher and Presley Baggett each earning first-team honors. Loyola’s Daria Delfino and ULM’s Jahaanvie Walia were also on the first team.
Dibildox also took Golfer of the Year honors, while Baggett was selected as the Freshman of the Year. The Newcomer of the Year award went to ULM sophomore Walia, while Loyola coach Drew Goff took home Coach of the Year honors on the women’s side.
Goff guided the Wolf Pack to their first-ever Southern States Athletic Conference championship and the program’s highest finish at the NAIA national tournament. He coached a pair of NAIA All-Americans this past season in Delfino and Alejandra Bedoya.
Dibildox, a junior, led the Tigers with a stroke average of 74.42, including the most rounds on the team of par or lower at five. Baggett averaged 75.46 strokes. Both Dibildox and Baggett helped guide LSU to the program’s 25th postseason appearance after the Tigers earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament at the East Lansing Regional.
Walia placed among the top 12 in four of nine tournaments in 2018-19. The Zambia native led ULMin birdies (48), while ranking second on the team with a 75.96 scoring average.
LSWA ALL-LOUISIANA MEN’S GOLF TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL CLASS
Philip Barbaree, LSU/Jr./
Blake Elliott, McNeese/Sr.
Guillaume Fanonnel, ULM/Jr.
Luis Gagne, LSU/Sr.
Trey Winstead, LSU/So.
SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL/CLASS
Micah Goulas, UL-Lafayette/Jr.
Philip Nijoka, Loyola/Sr.
Michael Sanders, LSU/Fr.
James Swash, Louisiana Tech/Fr.
Otto Van Buynder, ULM/Fr.
GOLFER OF THE YEAR – Blake Elliott, McNeese
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Michael Sanders, LSU
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Micah Goulas, UL
COACH OF THE YEAR – Tim Baldwin, ULM
LSWA ALL-LOUISIANA WOMEN’S GOLF TEAM
(Stats based on play through conference tournaments)
FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL/CL
Presley Baggett, LSU/Fr.
Daria Delfino, Loyola/Sr.
Monica Dibildox, LSU/Jr.
Kathleen Gallagher, LSU/Sr.
Jahaanvie Walia, ULM/So.
GOLFER OF THE YEAR – Monica Dibildox, LSU
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Presley Baggett, LSU
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Jahaanvie Walia, ULM
COACH OF THE YEAR – Drew Goff, Loyola