After landing 17 football prospects during the early signing period in December, UL will likely add a few more to the mix next Wednesday, according to Jeremiah Gray.

The founder of gsportz.com, Gray is a recruiting expert based in the Thibodaux area.

With St. Charles Catholic defensive tackle Mason Narcisse already committed, Gray said the UL staff is holding three more spots open in its 2020 recruiting class.

"They're expecting to sign Southern Lab receiver Reginald Johnson, as well as a tight end and a transfer kicker," Gray said.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound Johnson, who is ranked as the No. 38 prospect in Louisiana by Rivals, lists offers from Arizona State, Virginia, Oregon State, Memphis and Tennessee, among others.

He'll be taking an official visit to UL this weekend, according to Gray.

Earlier this week, 247Sports compiled its final recruiting rankings for the 2020 class.

Thibodaux receiver Kyren Lacy, who signed with UL in December, skyrocketed up the rankings and finished as the No. 12 in-state prospect.

That made Lacy a four-star prospect and the No. 2 in-state receiver behind only five-star Kayshon Boutte of Westgate.

"I think a big part it was his size," Gray said of Lacy's boost in the rankings. "He's 6-foot-2 and over 200 pounds.

"With the quick-twitch that he shows, he has the ability to take a five-yard slant and turn it into a 75-yard touchdown."

Lacy ranks ahead of other in-state receivers that committed and/or have signed with the likes of LSU, Florida State, Vanderbilt and Kansas State.

"Lacy has some traits that you don't really see from other 2020 receivers in Louisiana outside of Boutte," Gray said. "There are some things that jump out at you. If a defender goes low, he can hurdle them. He can also catch it over two defenders."

As a senior, Lacy grabbed 18 touchdown catches while leading Thibodaux to a 5-0 start. The Tigers went on to compile a 7-4 mark and reached the first-round of the Class 5A playoffs.

"His film was incredible," Gray said. "Out of all the in-state receivers, he and Boutte stood out. The film is undeniable and his size plays a big part of it. I think the athleticism Lacy has shown in basketball helped his rankings increase.

"His basketball highlights were all over Twitter, and I think that influenced the analysts."

Miami eventually offered Lacy, but it was too late for the Hurricanes to make serious in-roads.

"Kyren is big on relationships," Gray said. "Nicholls State was his first offer, but UL was his second offer two weeks later. What also helped UL is that coach (Billy) Napier is a receiver guy.

"He coached receivers like Amari Cooper at Alabama and DeAndre Hopkins at Clemson. It's very impressive when you've coached those first-round NFL draft picks. With UL's head coach being a receiver guy, that results in getting a really good coup with guys like Lacy, Johnson, Errol Rogers and Dontae Fleming."

Gray said that UL operates on a big-time level.

"They run it like a Power 5 program," he said. "From recruiting to player personnel, they have top-notch people like Katie Turner and Jacob LaFrance.

"UL's facilities are better than a lot of Power 5 schools. Also, Lafayette is a great city that's right in the middle of everything logistically. You have a great city with great food in a great location."

Other highly-touted in-state signees for the Cajuns include Northwood-Shreveport offensive lineman Cory Marshall, whose final ranking on 247Sports increased 45 spots to No. 29 overall, and East Feliciana athlete Caleb Anderson (No. 38).