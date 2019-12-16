When UL senior right guard Kevin Dotson got invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl All-Star game in November, he was like a kid in a candy store — a really big kid.
“I’m not going to lie,” he said. “I’ve seen other people get invites and I was just hoping, just praying that I could get something.”
As it’s turned out, the 6-foot-4, 321-pound Plaquemine native has gotten much more individual recognition than he ever imagined.
After previously being honored on four other All-American teams, Dotson got the word Monday that he was the first UL football player ever to be named as a first-team member of the AP All-America team.
Naturally, UL coach Billy Napier was also ecstatic over the news.
“I spoke with Kevin’s dad (former UL player Kelcy Dotson) this morning,” Napier said. “Kevin has been a great ambassador this this university and the program. He’s done it right in a lot of areas. He’s certainly played really good football, but he’s also been an outstanding student. He’s been a great leader on the team. The guys has played a lot of football. He has a great body of work.”
Dotson’s acclaim began to spread in November when Pro Football Focus graded him out with the highest ranking in the nation at 91.2 in late November after being honored on the PFF 2019 Midseason All-American team.
As a unit, UL’s offensive line blocks for a running game that ranks second nationally in yards per carry (6.39), third in rushing touchdowns (41), fifth in total rushing yards (3,449). The offensive line also ranks No. 8 nationally in fewest sacks allowed (1.15 per game).
In 1994, safety Orlando Thomas was honored as a second-team All-American from UL.
“I think it’s awesome for our team, our staff, everyone that contributes to this entire organization for an individual like Kevin who has been here and made significant progress to get recognized nationally,” Napier said.
“Kevin has been an outstanding member of the team. That’s what I would say about Kevin Dotson. He’s a team guy. He’s one of the tougher competitors that I’ve been around. He’s made lots of progress since we’ve been here and certainly played well in the past as well.”