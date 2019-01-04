UL-Lafayette’s basketball team went into Thursday’s Sun Belt Conference opener with three goals — shoot better from the field and hold Arkansas State to 40-percent shooting, win the 3-point game and win the rebound battle.
The Ragin’ Cajuns proceeded to go 0-for-3 on those objectives, and now need a win badly on Saturday to prevent an 0-2 start at home to league play — something that hasn’t happened in over a decade.
But Cajuns coach Bob Marlin knows that won’t be easy heading into Saturday’s 7 p.m. battle with Little Rock’s Trojans.
“Every time we play a conference game, teams know we’re the standard,” Marlin said shortly after Thursday’s disappointing 94-83 loss. “We’ve won more games than anybody in the league the last five years and we’re the defending champions. We’re going to get everybody’s best shot, and we got Arkansas State’s. I’ve seen their games and that was the best game they’ve played.”
The Cajuns shot 20.8 percent from 3-point range (5-of-24) and made only two of their last 14 tries outside the arc on Thursday while watching the visiting Red Wolves make six of their last nine three-point tries. Overall, ASU shot 50 percent from the field and 40 percent on 3-point attempts, both well above its season norm.
Marlin was more distressed with his team’s 20-rebound deficit, with the Wolves’ 46-26 advantage including 16 offensive boards.
“We had two offensive rebounds in the first half and our point guard had both of those,” he said. “We don’t have a guy right now that puts rebounding first like Bryce Washington did. We have to compete better on the offensive glass.”
The Cajuns (9-5, 0-1) only lost two conference games all of last season when they went 16-2 in league play, but they’ve now lost two straight league games at home dating back to last season. Ironically, it was Little Rock (5-9, 0-1) that provided the other Sun Belt setback when the Trojans took a shocking 72-61 overtime victory in last season’s Cajun home finale.
Both teams enter Saturday’s game off high-scoring losses, with Little Rock falling at UL-Monroe 97-84 on Thursday in its Sun Belt opener. The Trojans were picked 12th in the 12-team league in the preseason coaches’ poll and have lost three straight while giving up an average of more than 99 points per game in those three.
The Trojans did shoot 62 percent from the floor and 12-for-22 from 3-point range in Thursday’s loss to the Warhawks, and that’s significantly better than Thursday’s showing for a Cajuns squad that played their first game without their best perimeter threat. Senior guard Malik Marquetti, who led UL-Lafayette and was third in the Sun Belt with a 45-percent 3-point mark, is gone for the season after tearing an ACL in last Saturday’s road win at Southeastern Louisiana.
Junior P. J. Hardy, who moved into the starting lineup in Marquetti’s absence, hit three of his first five trey attempts, but for the second straight game he was the only Cajun to make a second-half 3-point shot.
“We had three really good days of practice,” Marlin said, “but we came out and didn’t shoot the ball the way we had in practice, or rebound, or have the energy. They made shots and we didn’t. But as poorly as things went for us (Thursday), we got it to five and missed a layup when we had a chance to make it a one-possession game late.”
The loss overshadowed a strong effort from senior point guard Marcus Stroman, who finished with 25 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Stroman had three of UL-Lafayette’s six offensive rebounds and had 21 second-half points.
LITTLE ROCK (5-9, 0-1) at UL-LAFAYETTE (9-5, 0-1)
WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Cajundome, Lafayette
TV/ONLINE: ESPN+
RADIO: KPEL-AM 1420, KHXT-FM 107.9