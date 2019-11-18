The UL Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball coach Bob Marlin announced on Monday that point guard Michael Thomas has signed a national letter-of-intent for the 2020-21 season.
Thomas, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound product, became the first signee in the 2020-21 class for UL after a stellar career at Lake Charles’ Hamilton Christian School. A two-time, Class 1A All-State performer, Thomas averaged 15.5 points, 7.2 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game in his career.
“Michael is a fast point guard with good vision," Marlin said. "He can score the ball and has the speed to be disruptive on the defensive end of the floor. He has the potential to be a really good college player. Michael committed as a junior and we are excited to officially have him in our program.”
As a junior, Thomas averaged 16.9 points per game and led HCS to the Class 1A title game.