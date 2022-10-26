Coach Luc Godin likes the way his UL tennis squad is looking this fall.
He would like to see more positive steps at this weekend's Cajun Classic, sponsored by AMG Specialty Hospital.
The event awakens an autumn tradition for the UL program as some of the top names in college tennis seek titles to build upon for the spring,
Action starts Friday, beginning at 8:30 a.m, each day at River Ranch and Oakbourne Country Club, with Sunday's doubles finals set for 8:30 and singles title match at 10.
ESPN will carry Sunday's finales.
"All of our players will be playing,' Godin said. "It's a little different format than in the past, with three divisions.
"Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez and Alejo Dworak have been playing well or us this fall, and Calin Postet is pushing to be at that level. We're looking good in doubles, so that's going to help us."
The Cajuns ranked No. 61 nationally last spring, and that has triggered the desire to climb further in the game.
"It's one of the big things we've had to encounter," Godin said. "We have to continue to improve. Maybe we were expecting things to be easy. Sone forgot how hard it is to get there.
"The last two or three weeks we've started to gel."
Last year's Cajuns won 17 matches, including 14 straight at one point. A strong showing this weekend could point the way for similar success.
LSU heads the opponents in town, joined by Rice, Tulane, Nicholls Georgia State, South Alabama and Southern Miss from the Sun Belt Conference, UNO, and Tyler Junior College. Baylor and SMU canceled..