HOUSTON It was no fluke.
UL’s 15-game winning streak is officially over and the loss was well-earned in a 33-21 road defeat to the Rice Owls on Saturday at Rice Stadium.
The final numbers were as ugly as anyone could have expected.
The Owls outgained UL 449-175.
Rice had 27 first downs to only nine for the Cajuns.
The Owls were 9-of-14 on third-down conversions.
Rice ran off 79 offensive plays to only 43 for the Cajuns.
UL’s starting quarterback Chandler Fields was 7-of-14 passing for 38 yards with an interception, while Ben Wooldridge was 6-of-14 for 76 yards.
The defense forced three more turnovers, but it was for naught. It was the first time in 20 games – going back to the Mississippi State loss in the 2019 opener – that the Cajuns forced at least two turnovers and lost the game.
UL will next play at ULM at 7 p.m. Saturday in hopes to finding some rhythm offensively.
It was another rough start for the Cajuns in the first half for the second straight week.
The offense didn’t get a first down until Jacob Kibodi’s 20-yard run on third-and-10 from Rice’s 46 on the first play of the second quarter.
Unfortunately for UL, the Cajuns turned it over on downs four plays later at the Rice 17.
A defensive pass interference flag on the Owls couldn’t get UL’s offense going either.
At the half, the Cajuns had only mustered 74 total yards, compared to 207 for the Owls.
Kibodi had four carries for 35 yards, but no one else had done anything offensively for the Cajuns.
That doesn’t mean UL didn’t score, however. UL’s defense continued to shine, forcing three turnovers in the first half.
Highlighting that trio of big plays was cornerback Caleb Anderson returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown to give the Cajuns a 7-3 lead with 2:47 left in the first quarter.
Andre Jones delivered an interception for the second turnover, but that preceded the Kibodi possession that ended without points.
Redshirt sophomore Nijel McGriff got into the act with a nifty interception in space and subsequent 9-yard return to the Rice 17.
This time, the Cajuns’ offense seized the opportunity with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Chandler Fields to Terrence Williams for a 10-7 lead with 1:24 left until intermission.
That third interception made it seven turnovers out of 10 possessions going back to the second half of the Eastern Michigan win.
In between those picks, however, Rice’s offense enjoyed success.
Luke McCaffrey, who had 84 yards on eight catches in the first half alone, ended an impressive 13-play, 83-yard drive in 7:56 with an 8-yard touchdown catch to give the Owls a 10-7 lead at the time.
Rice ended the first half with a 31-yard Christian VanSickle field goal to cut UL’s lead to 14-13 with no time left.
At the half, Rice had 207 total yards on 40 offensive plays, compared to the Cajuns stuck in neutral with 74 yards on 23 plays.
The third quarter didn’t treat UL any better. Rice opened the half with a 75-yard TD drive, only to miss the two-point conversion for a 19-14 lead with 10:20 left in the third. .
UL’s offense did reach Rice’s 26 in the third – still only trailing 19-14 – but a holding call forced a 52-yard field goal attempt that missed.
The Owls responded with a 65-yard touchdown drive, ending with a 6-yard TD pass to McCaffrey and subsequent two-point conversion for a 27-14 lead over the Cajuns with 11:25 left to play.