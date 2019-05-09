UL Football will match up against Eastern Michigan on the gridiron in 2022 and 2025, with the first game taking place at home at Cajun Field on Sept. 10, 2022. The Ragin’ Cajuns are scheduled to head to Ypsilanti, Michigan, for the return game of the home-and-home series on Sept. 20, 2025.
The nonconference contests against the Eagles will be the third- and fourth-ever games between the two schools, with Louisiana and Eastern Michigan previously playing a two-game series in 2005 and 2006. The Ragin’ Cajuns dropped the initial game, 31-10, on the road in 2005 (Sept. 10), but returned the favor with a resounding 33-14 victory at Cajun Field in 2006 (Sept. 30).
UL is 12-9 all-time against members of the Mid-American Conference. The Ragin’ Cajuns will be on the hunt for their 13th win against the MAC during the 2019 season when head coach Billy Napier’s squad heads to Athens, Ohio, for a game against Ohio on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Season ticket packages are on sale now for the 2019 season of Louisiana Football. Ragin' Cajuns fans can purchase season tickets for as low as $110 (general admission seating), as well as in sections P and Q for $165. Visit RaginCajuns.com/Tickets to begin the ordering process.