It’s a typical response from a player in a team sport when discussing an individual honor.

But when it comes UL senior linebacker Jacques Boudreaux reacting to being named the Sun Belt Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week, it really is true.

“Me getting the Defensive Player of the Week is not just on me, it’s on my team as a whole,” said Boudreaux, who led the 4-1 Cajuns to a Sun Belt-opening win Saturday.

Boudreaux certainly did have a stellar individual performance with a career-high 12 tackles in the 37-24 road win over Georgia Southern.

UL quarterback Levi Lewis delivered flawless performance in win over Georgia Southern STATESBORO, Ga. — He wasn’t real pleased with the performance of the passing game in last week’s road win over Ohio.

In so many ways, however, recognizing Boudreaux makes a statement about how far the Cajuns’ defense has come in a short period of time.

Two and three years ago, UL’s defense was statistically one of the worst in the country.

Boudreaux is the first Cajun to win the honor since Christian Ringo back in 2014.

“It’s what no one’s talking about,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “I know we’ve got all these offensive numbers that people continue to talk about, but defensively we’ve made tremendous progress.”

For the season, the 6-foot-1, 229-pound New Orleans native leads UL’s defense with 33 tackles, along with two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.

“I think he’s one of the most improved players on our team,” Napier said. “I think he’s improved in all areas. He’s bigger, faster, quicker. I think he’s a better student of the game. I think his football IQ’s improved. Therefore, he’s a better communicator, he anticipates plays faster and I think he’s improved fundamentally.”

In Saturday’s win, Boudreaux and the Cajuns were faced Georgia Southern’s triple option rushing attack and limited the Eagles to 252 total yards.

“We called this week, ‘Team Run,'” Napier said. “It was straight running the ball. We knew exactly what they were going to do. We knew they were going to try to run the ball on us and we had to do everything we could to stop it.

“As a team, I thought we played an outstanding game on defense. I knew I was really flying around and making a lot of plays. That was my job. That was my mindset going in to play the best game I could against a triple option team like that.”

No one player can dramatically improve an entire defense. Boudreaux wasn’t shy in detailing how much of a team effort is required.

“The defensive front really helped me out and made my job a whole lot easier,” Boudreaux said. “Zi’Yon’s (Hill) healthy right now and we’ve got Bennie (Higgins). We might have lost Chauncey (Manac), but we gained Andre (Jones) and it looks like he’s a more mature player than he was a year ago and that’s big. Even those young guys — Ja-Quane Nelson and Dalvin Hutchinson — they’re coming in and playing quality reps. They’re making quality plays at those positions and that’s something that’s very helpful.

“We have a lot of speed upfront and they’re very powerful and aggressive guys, and that just makes me and Ferrod (Gardner’s) job a whole lot easier.”

As linebacker, it’s about somehow having a few bodies to shed before making stops.

Most of UL's ills were cured in downing Ga. Southern in Sun Belt opener Some characteristics of the first four games showed up early in UL’s conference opener at Georgia Southern, and one in particular didn’t.

“I don’t have to deal with as much pressure from guys coming up on me — guards, tackles, things like that,” Boudreaux said. “They’re really latching onto those guys and sacrificing themselves if you will, but it’s a team game. Those guys do their jobs well and when they have the opportunities, they make their plays as well.”

UL players that didn’t even make the trip to Statesboro received credit in Boudreaux’s success.

“Limiting the triple option is all about assignment football,” Boudreaux said after Saturday’s win. “We practiced all week. Our scouts gave us a great look — a phenomenal look honestly. We tried to do good on formation IDs to stop the run and to know which runs were coming as good as they lined up. That’s exactly what we did. We had to play gap assignments, formation assignments and that’s what we tried to do. That was the key.”

Boudreaux said another factor is the defense's familiarity with coordinator Ron Roberts’ system.

“As a whole, I keep on saying it’s our communication,” Boudreaux said. “We really gel together on the field. We’re really close. We really are. I know a lot of people always say that, ‘Oh, our team is really close,’ but our team really is close. We hang out a lot.

“Knowing each other and knowing the ins and outs of players’ skills and what people need to work on, I think that’s something we have good as a team and that shows up week to week.”

As a sophomore, Boudreaux played on a defense that rarely stopped the opposition.

Now experiencing the other end of the spectrum, the Holy Cross High product is trying to stay even-keeled.

“I really am ecstatic, but you know, we can’t really dwell on the success we’re having right now,” he said. “We have to put that aside after tomorrow and we have to just keep on building on top of success. Obviously, it feels great. This team has come a long way, but we’re not done yet. We have a whole lot left to show and I think y’all are going to see that.”