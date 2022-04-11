It wasn’t necessarily the intention.
In fact, UL’s new head football coach Michael Desormeaux said in the first spring practice press conference he’d like for one quarterback to clearly win the job.
But after the 15 practice sessions, culminating in Saturday’s spring game at Cajun Field, all signs point to a real quarterback battle come August.
It’s not like nothing was decided during the spring season. The race to replace record-setter Levi Lewis as the program’s new starting quarterback began as an open race with last year’s two backups Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge as the clear favorites.
After Saturday’s spring game, the only conclusion Desormeaux confirmed is Fields and Wooldridge indeed separated themselves from the pack.
But neither one was able to secure the starting role going into the summer, essentially just like it’s been for the last year or so.
“For the last two years, it’s been one guy’s better this day and one guy’s better the next day a little bit,” Desormeaux said.
Judging simply by the spring game, there was clearly no slam dunk choice.
Fields was 4-of-11 passing for 38 yards and the game’s only touchdown pass. Wooldridge was 4-of-76 passing for 15 yards, but carried it three times for 50 yards and two touchdowns.
“I don’t know,” Wooldridge said of his two rushing TDs. “There’s not to say. It just kind of came about me.”
Sure, he was primarily being humble, but his point is also well made. Not really being a running quarterback, it’s hard to evaluate what his rushing exploits Saturday mean in the big picture.
What Wooldridge did demonstrate throughout the spring was a command of the offense. He's the one in the film room extra early each morning as the coaches arrive to work.
“I think I’ve improved everywhere whether it’s understanding the offense better, getting better quality time with your teammates,” Wooldridge said. “That’s the biggest thing as a quarterback.”
It’s readily apparent the Fresno State transfer learned the value of leadership from Lewis.
“You’ve got to be able to correlate and have a relationship with everybody on the team,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the center, the right guard or the starting corner, like Trey Amos, you’ve got to be able to relate to them.
“So getting better in every aspect, whether it’s life, football, it comes down to little things … little things every day that kind of add up. They will tremendously help in the long run.”
Fields just loves the competition. He's the one that employs his gut feeling on occasion.
“It’s been pretty awesome,” he said. “I love competing. I’ve always loved competition. It’s nothing different since I’ve been a freshman here in the QB room. It’s not really about the QBs competing. It’s just about the team getting better.”
Both quarterbacks seemed to love the differences in the way the position was coached this spring.
“A better spring because coach (Desormeaux) gave us more leeway with what we did on the field,” Fields said. “It wasn’t like, ‘You can’t do this or you can’t do that.’ It’s, ‘Go make plays. You’re a playmaker, so do what you do, do what you were recruited to do.’
“So I think it was a lot better.”
Mastering the new footwork being taught tops the group’s list heading into the summer.
“There’s definitely room to improve,” Wooldridge said. “Me personally, always working on my feet, always working on my eyes, always working on read progressions … doesn’t matter if it’s a protection, or pass play, run play, there’s always room to improve and get better, so ultimately I can help the team.”
The way wide receiver Michael Jefferson sees it after participating throughout the spring, the offense is in good shape no matter which quarterback ultimately wins the starting job.
“That room, everybody’s competing for a spot,” Jefferson said. “Whoever gets the spot, I believe in them 100%. All of them are looking good right now.”
Lance LeGendre, who Fields said he’s been friends with since their high school days in New Orleans, started out the spring game on fire. Against the No. 2 defense, LeGendre’s offense quickly marched down the field in first-down drills, completing a team-high 4-of-7 passing for 78 yards.
But some big losses in the team portion left him with seven carries for only two yards rushing.
With that said, one has to wonder if there will be a role of some kind for LeGendre in the fall.
"Me and Lance go way back into high school," Fields said. "We’re from the same area in New Orleans, so we’ve been pretty close friends since high school. He’s a great guy. He’s definitely showed us a lot of things, especially running-wise with his ability. He’s so athletic, probably one of the most athletic guys on the team, so he’s a really good player."
