Not much happened in the first half offensively for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
In the second half, however, the Cajuns exploded for 54 points on 57.6 percent from the field to claim an 81-68 home win over Arkansas State on Friday at the Cajundome.
The Cajuns improved to 10-4 overall and 4-3 in Sun Belt play, while Arkansas State dropped to 5-7 and 2-3. The two teams will meet again at 4 p.m. Saturday again in the Cajundome.
“We need to play good tomorrow (Saturday night),” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “I didn’t like the way we played in the first half. The second half was much better.”
In fact, Marlin said he asked his team at halftime if “it was a 3-point shooting contest or a basketball game,” leading to a much more balanced attack in the second half.
“We were able to get a couple baskets on the break and we were able to play better defense as well (in second half),” Marlin said. “Arkansas State played well early, but it was a pretty good effort in the second half from our group.”
Offensively, it was virtually a two-man show for the Cajuns in the win. Cedric Russell led the way with a season-high 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field.
Patience paid off big for Russell in the game, not forcing much early and then exploding in the second half.
“I feel like the times that you try to come out and be aggressive like from the jump and kind of force stuff, it kind of backfires,” Russell said. “I really just wanted to go with the pace. I’ve been playing these girls for three years, so they do a good scout on me. I knew they were going to come out, be real physical and try to set the tone. I didn’t want to force anything early.”
Russell said Marlin was a bit emotional at halftime, igniting the quick start in the second half. Russell hit 3-pointers at 18:25 and again at 17:16 to build a 39-36 lead.
“We definitely had to come out and set the tone (in second half),” Russell said. “We’re not trying to drop any more (games) at home.”
Meanwhile, Theo Akwuba tied his career high with 24 points, along with 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
“They didn’t double today, so my coach just told me, ‘When you get it, take your time. Don’t rush anything. Get the shot that you want, not the shot that they want you to take’,” Akwuba said. In many of those situations, that shot was the hook shot in the lane that fell, leading to Akwuba making 10 of his 13 attempts from the field.
“I work on those every day,” he said. “I shoot at least 200 of those before practice and after practice. Coach has always told me that’s going to be my bread-and-butter because of my length. That’s where 70 percent of my looks come from in the game.”
The only other double-figure scorer for the Cajuns was Mylik Wilson with 10 points, three rebounds and three steals.
That big second half shooting performance, as well as only committing nine turnovers in the game allowed UL to overcome getting outscored 26-16 at the line and only making three of 19 attempts from the free throw line.
“We had two different things that we thought would work and both of them proved successful,” Marlin said, “and getting the ball to Theo inside was one of them. We thought we could go in there and he could score.”
Now comes the chore of the Cajuns attempting an encore performance in hopes of collecting their first Sun Belt weekend sweep of the conference season.
That may begin with figuring out how to keep Akwuba dominating in the paint.
“They’re probably going to double or be more aggressive,” Akwuba said. “So I think it’s going to be even more important tomorrow to take my time in the post and see what’s open. So if they do double, that I hit my open teammate.”
Arkansas State only made 19 field goals in the game. Marquis Eaton led the Red Wolves with 15 points, followed my Norchad Omier with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“It does, it does,” Akwuba said of being motivated by Omier’s league-leading rebound totals. “At least for rebound. I take pride in rebounding the ball. So hearing that he was the leader (in Sun Belt), it put a chip on my shoulder to go out and get as many or more than him in this game, and that’s what I did.”