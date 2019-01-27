Marcus Stroman only took four shots Thursday night, concentrating instead on dishing out eight assists in helping UL-Lafayette rally for an 88-84 home win over South Alabama.
On Saturday against Troy, Stroman followed his coaches’ advice to become more assertive offensively. He also saw fellow guards P. J. Hardy and Cedric Russell not getting as many long-range open looks as they had two nights earlier, when both hit huge 3-pointers in the final 2:20.
“Cedric was in foul trouble, and he didn’t get many shots,” Stroman said. “And P.J. wasn’t able to be as aggressive, so I just had to take on that role.”
Twice in the last 2:06 against the Trojans, Stroman gave a loud Cajundome crowd his best James Harden impression, and his play in the final two minutes helped the Ragin’ Cajuns rally for an 86-81 Sun Belt Conference win.
Much like the NBA’s Houston Rockets do with the multi-talented Harden, the rest of the Cajuns squad moved away from the lane often when the Trojans were in man-to-man defense. That cleared the way for the 6-foot-2 Stroman to go one-on-one against Troy’s smaller guards.
He finished with 21 points, his fourth 20-point game of the year and his highest since the Sun Belt Conference opener against Arkansas State when he had 25 in a losing effort. Fourteen of those points came on driving efforts, and the other seven came from the free-throw line.
“He got both of their guys in foul trouble, and that was a big benefit,” Cajuns coach Bob Marlin said. “I think he’s the best point guard in the league, and tonight, he played like it in the second half.”
Stroman had 15 of his 21 points in the second half, along with five of his seven assists, but his most crucial points came in the closing moments after Troy took a five-point 76-71 lead with 4:18 left on two Darian Adams free throws.
His driving layup capped a furious rally that gave the Cajuns an 80-78 advantage at that 2:08 mark, and he drew a foul on a drive with 52 seconds left and made two free throws to put UL-Lafayette up 84-80.
One possession later after a Trojans free throw, Stroman dribbled out most of the shot clock near midcourt before blowing by Troy backup guard Malik Burnett and getting a wide-open layup with 15 seconds left for the final margin.
“I saw how the game was going,” said Stroman, the Sun Belt’s leader in assists and steals and in the nation’s top 20 in both categories. “I knew I could get to the basket.”
Stroman got inside because of the Cajuns’ success from the perimeter. UL-Lafayette was 11-of-22 outside the arc Saturday, adding to a hot-shooting streak that includes making 46 of 102 (45.1 percent) from 3-point range over the past four games.
Every other regular besides Stroman has hit at least 15 3-pointers this season, and that shooting is a big reason the Cajuns have seven players with 20-point games. Marlin said that teams have to respect that and can’t sag toward the middle on defense, opening things for Stroman to drive. He also credited his team’s clock management.
“We called time out the last possession of the first half and we got a great inside-out look and P.J. got the three,” Marlin said of Hardy’s 3-pointer at the horn that put UL-Lafayette up 39-35. “We were trying to get JaKeenan (Gant) at the block, and it’s hard to guard that when you have an inside-outside option.
“At the end we executed a play that uses a screen, and Marcus has the ability to get to the basket, and he made a great finish.”
Gant, who had averaged 32.4 points and 10.4 rebounds over the Cajuns’ past five games, had his fifth double-double in six games with 21 points and 10 rebounds. He hit all four of his 3-pointers and had a rim-shaking slam on an offensive rebound putback that started the late Cajuns rally before Russell’s 3pointer tied it at 76 with 3:14 left.
“He made one that was off balance,” Marlin said of Gant. “We tried to run a couple more plans for him but they didn’t get executed properly, but his shots were big. The way he scored tonight were off offensive rebounds and hitting threes. We tried to post him some but that’s not really his game.”
The win, coupled with the rest of Saturday’s league results, pulled UL-Lafayette within one game of the league lead in the loss column heading into road games Thursday and Saturday at Appalachian State (6-14, 1-6) and Coastal Carolina (10-9, 4-3) — both in Stroman’s home state.
“He’s looking forward to going back to Carolina and playing at Boone and Conway,” Marlin said. “Games like this are going to happen in conference. We know the game’s right there in the balance, and if it’s tied or you’re down two possessions, you just have to win the last five minutes. Marcus is a senior, and he knows that.”
UL-LAFAYETTE (13-7, 4-3) at APPALACHIAN STATE (6-14, 1-6)
WHEN: Thursday, 6 p.m. (CST)
WHERE: Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, N.C.
TV/ONLINE: ESPN+
RADIO: KHXT-FM 107.9