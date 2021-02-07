She sat down for her zoom press conference with a huge smile on her face after UL's 73-61 come-from-behind win over Arkansas State.

The first thing asked of her was something UL senior guard Skyler Goodwin didn’t really want to hear.

“You may not want to hear this, but you’re a really good college point guard,” I said, knowing it’s not something she really agrees with.

“Ohh,” she laughed. “I don’t know ... thank you.”

In so many ways, it was the classic Skyler Goodwin response. Nice, polite, classy, yet not overflowing with self-praise.

The interview just happened to come after the senior literally put the Ragin’ Cajuns on her back by scoring 21 of her 24 points in the second half to keep UL in first place in the Sun Belt West at 8-1 heading into Monday's 4 p.m. with second-place UTA (8-2).

“It’s something that we kind of see every day,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “We preach it for her in the games to be aggressive like that. It’s been a while we’ve seen her be this aggressive. If she can continue to grow from there, I think it’ll help us a lot.

“She knew Ty (Doucet) was tired and we wouldn’t have much of an inside game, so she did what we asked her to do. She was very productive.”

From the time he recruited Goodwin out of Parkview Baptist in Baton Rouge, Brodhead was convinced she had Saturday’s performance in her.

No, no one scores 24 points every night. It wasn’t about the number. It was the approach, the mentality.

With her team trailing in the third quarter, Goodwin just took over, scoring 16 of her team’s 18 points in one stretch that grew to 19 of 24 in a bigger picture.

“That’s what we expect,” Brodhead said. “She’s that good. If she just had a little bit more confidence, we’d see that more often.”

It’s not like Goodwin hasn’t been consistently good all season long. Saturday was her 10th double-digit scoring performance in 13 tries.

But while some may have been surprised with Goodwin’s spectacular second half Saturday, Brodhead wasn’t.

“If we can just get a little bit more (self-)confidence in her,” Brodhead said. “I think I’m overconfident for her. I know she’s capable of running the point, she’s capable of playing the two.

“Honestly, you don’t notice her on defense, because she’s so much in help. She may not be on the ball all the time, but if you watch how much she’s in help or take charges or rebound.”

From the start, Brodhead saw three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year Aundrea Gamble in Goodwin. Gamble played point guard with shooting guard skills.

In other words, he wanted the ball in her hands as much as possible. Goodwin isn’t as comfortable being the center of attention.

“I still didn’t win it,” Brodhead said of battle of wills for Goodwin’s role. “She still kind of defers.

“When Brandi’s (Williams) got it out there, I’m like shaking my head. She knows better than to come on my side (of court). I look at her and I just shake my head.”

In addition to his appreciation for Goodwin’s ceiling, Brodhead also admires her dedication on and off the court.

“To me, if you want to build a program,” Brodhead said. “If your best player is your hardest worker, then everybody else buys in. She’s showing that right now.

“At the end of practice now, instead of having one or two kids, we’ve got eight or nine staying after practice and putting up extra shots and getting better.”

Much of Goodwin’s hard work is away from the team concept.

“She’s in biology,” Brodhead said. “Her schedule for classes is going crazy. So she’s in and out of practice all the time. But the good thing about her is she finds time on her own to really work on her game. That’s why I’m never really worried about her.”

And so often the rewards don't seem to come. It did for Goodwin in Saturday's win.

"It doesn’t show improvement over night, so a lot of them don’t stick at it," Brodhead said. "She and Kim (Burton) always stick at it. They know when it’s going to be their turn, they’ll be ready for it.

"So it’s good to see a kid like that work that hard and get rewarded for it."

Goodwin was just relieved her heroic performance ignited the team to a win.

“It was fun,” she said. “I’m just glad we picked it up eventually. I know for a while, the energy was kind of stagnant. I’m just glad the team got energize. We kind of got that fire back into us in the third or fourth quarter.

“I’m just happy for that. Everybody was contributing, working hard and diving on the floor. That’s what we needed.”

Much of Goodwin’s career has been an uphill climb, including the biggest obstacle of the 7-23 campaign her sophomore season. As a senior, she's now able to reap the benefits.

“It feels amazing,” Goodwin said. “It feels great. We just thank God. We thank our coaches for putting us in the position that we’re in. We have each other to fall on. We have each other’s back through the downs and through the ups.

“I just feel like this is the most connected team I’ve been around since I’ve been here. Hopefully, it just keeps getting better and better.”