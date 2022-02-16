PROJECTED STARTERS
Julian Brock – C – Jr.
Showed all the signs in the fall and January that he’s ready to take over as the everyday catcher after playing behind team MVP transfer catcher Drake Osborn last season.
Carson Roccaforte – 1B – Soph.
Showed plenty of promise in right field last season, but more of a need for him at first base this spring. The southpaw already could hit and now shows some defensive ability in infield.
Bobby Lada – 2B – Jr.
Most of his 47 starts last season were at shortstop, but all plans are for a move to second base this season. He showed the ability to defense with some pop last season.
Jonathan Brandon – 3B – Sr.
It looked like Tyler Robertson at third for most of the offseason and still could be, but as of Monday, coach Matt Deggs said the Brandon had earned the right to start. Stay tuned.
Kyle DeBarge – SS – Fr.
The rave reviews surrounding this true freshman are overflowing without hesitation by his teammates and his coaches with his bat, glove, legs and even leadership.
Heath Hood – LF – Jr.
Junior college transfer who was the Cajuns’ second best hitter in the fall. Good option in left, right and even DH throughout the year in a crowded outfield.
Tyler Robertson – CF – Jr.
Could just as well play third base again this season, but Deggs would prefer him roaming the outfield as long as the new options at third base pan out.
Max Marusak – RF – Jr.
Figures to play both center and right field throughout the season for the Cajuns. The transfer from Texas Tech wowed his new team with his defensive exploits throughout the fall season.
Connor Kimple – DH – Jr.
The most experienced of the many options to get time at DH this season, along with prime outfielder option Will Veillon, slugger Conor Higgs and utility man C.J. Willis.
C.J. Willis – UT – Jr.
Played all over the Cajuns’ infield last season. This year, he’s even added catcher to his arsenal, but may end up getting most of his time as a left-handed DH option.
TOP PITCHERS
Drew Shifflet – P – Jr.
The Texas transfer moved his name to the top of the Friday night starter options list on the staff in the fall by consistently showing an ability to throw strikes with enough stuff.
Chipper Menard – P – Soph.
Showed plenty of promise as a true freshman last season, but got hurt with seven extra-base hits and six HBPs in 21.1 innings. Gives Deggs a potentially lefty option on the weekend.
Dylan Theut – P – Fr.
Former high school teammate of catcher Julian Brock and Blinn JC transfer, Deggs likes his ability to throw strikes and will have a chance to earn a spot in starting rotation.
Hayden Durke – P – Soph.
Electric arm but struggled with his fastball command as a freshman. If he gains control, he’ll be in the rotation. He’ll likely have to earn starts with good mid-week outings.
Jacob Schultz – P – Sr.
Seasoned reliever with strikeout stuff – 30 in 25.1 innings last season – but hopes to limit the nine extra-base hits this year. Could be a closer option if needed.
Jeff Wilson – P – Sr.
Exited fall ball in the best shape of his life after posting a 1.84 ERA in 14 outings last spring. Could be a closer at times if needed, but figures to be prime option in tight spots late.
Brandon Talley – P – Sr.
Projected as the starting first baseman last year and ended up being the closer with 8 saves. Still the best option to be the closer, unless his consistency is needed in the starting rotation.