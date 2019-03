In UL coach Billy Napier’s first season, there were many success stories.

One of them is red-shirt senior safety Terik Miller.

Prior to the arrival of Napier’s new staff, Miller was on the field a bit for the Ragin’ Cajuns, but not with as much focus or nearly as much productivity.

As a sophomore, he had a total of seven tackles in his part-time duty as an outside linebacker.

So much changed for Miller upon Napier’s arrival last season. His position was altered slightly, his approach gained more focus, his football mind was more intrigued and his work ethic improved.

In short, Miller just became a better football player.

“He’s another guy who really bought in when we got here,” Napier said. “He had a great offseason.”

Apparently, it began with an internal drive that was cultivated by Napier’s new staff.

“Inside myself, I had to mature a lot,” Miller explained. “The new coaches helped me to mature and be a better leader. I became a student of the game and that increased my time.

“It was time for a change. I needed to mature more.”

In high school at Escambia High in Pensacola, Florida, the 6-0, 200-pound Miller played both safety and cornerback.

In his first two seasons at UL, he practiced as more of an outside linebacker.

Upon Napier’s arrival, he was moved to the ‘X’ position, more of a safety than a linebacker.

“I guess they moved me to ‘star’, which is like an outside linebacker-safety type that fits my body type and playing style better,” Miller explained. “Those first two years, I was more of a run guy and these two years, I’m more of a pass guy, more covering, more man stuff. That fits me.”

Something just clicked.

“I think Terik found a niche last year in some groupings we played him,” Napier said. “Terik’s a physical player. He’s a good tackler, he’s a good box player and he’s a disruptive blitzer. I think we played to his strengths in term of the type of coverages that we played as the season went on. I think that benefited him.”

It pushed him as well to learn more about his new position as well as the game itself.

“(Safeties assistant) Coach (Patrick) Toney helped me learn the game more, so I got to play faster and that increased my playing time as well,” Miller said.

The result was 39 tackles, three tackles behind the line and a pass defense for Miller.

Now he’s hoping to emerge as a team leader in addition to his improved play on the field.

“We have a good culture here,” Miller said. “It’s more of a family now. We’re all family now. It’s more of a brotherhood, so it’s easier to buy in because they care for us.

“My goal is becoming more of a leader, knowing my role and knowing I have younger guys looking up to me and bringing them up and everybody else around me to a greater level of play.”

Still in the spring season, Napier warned the safety spot is a highly competitive position these days.

“Competition is good,” Miller said. “It brings out the best in everybody. All of us are great players, so that competition is helping all of us out.

“Last year, we were learning on the run. This year, we know what’s going on, so we can be really good. We know why we do things, instead of just going with the flow, so that makes it easier for us.”

In fact, Miller insists his goals this season have nothing to do with his individual statistics.

“I’m all about the team,” he said. “I just want us to go further than we went last year. That’s the most important thing to me.”