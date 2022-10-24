When the UL Ragin’ Cajuns were struggling to get first downs earlier this season, coach Michael Desormeaux tried to bite his lip as much as possible.
To the critics, he knew a review of the facts would only be perceived as pointless excuses they weren’t in the mood to hear it.
So he waited.
“I didn’t want to talk about it a whole lot, because it sounds like excuses in the moment and really it is, because it doesn’t matter,” Desormeaux said after Saturday’s 38-18 win. “You’ve got what you’ve got.”
Somehow it seemed more appropriate to discuss after three weeks of progress – including two wins heading into Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 game at Southern Miss – got UL back above the .500 mark for the season.
The subject is the offensive line.
As much as he wished it to be different, it was what it was.
Things don’t magically occur because you want them to.
It’s a process only playing time can fix.
“It takes doing to know that you can do it at a high level,” he said.
When the Cajuns played for the Sun Belt title last December, the starters were Ken Marks, AJ Gillie, Shane Vallot, O’Cyrus Torrence and Max Mitchell.
The reserves listed on the depth chart were Nathan Thomas, David Hudson, Landon Burton, King McGowen and Kamryn Waites.
Only Gillie returned among the starters, McGowen suffered a season-ending injury prior to August camp and Waites joined Torrence in Florida.
Of the new-look offensive line that remained, Hudson and Carlos Rubio missed the entire spring recovering from injuries, while Burton, Thomas and Jax Harrington missed half of it.
Several of them weren't even able to fully participate in August camp either.
Moreover, Tyler Brown left in the transfer portal and promising youngsters Bryant Williams and Mackey Maihllo suffered season-ending injuries.
To expect a smooth start on that unit was simply unrealistic. The first month was essentially preseason football for that unit.
“That position is the hardest position to get in sync,” Desormeaux said. “It just is. It always is. You’ve got five guys that you’re trying to work on the same page, same mind, same everything. It just takes some time to get the cohesion and get the chemistry that you want there.”
Over the last three weeks, though, there have been signs. The unit competed very well against good defenses in South Alabama and Marshall, before busting out Saturday to the tune of 206 yards rushing and only one sack.
“Was it rough at some points?” Desormeaux said. “Absolutely, it was rough, but we committed to playing them and we committed to saying that these guys need to play to continue to progress.
“You can’t expect a kid to go practice every day and just all of a sudden turn into a starter. It just doesn’t work that way. I believe you need to get reps under the lights.”
It appears the “self-doubt” period most young college players endure may be over for UL’s offensive line.
“This isn’t high school,” he explained. “It’s not fun all the time. This is a business. Then you have a lot of self-doubt. We’ve all been through this, myself included.”
From day one, Rubio, who had started prior to a season-ending injury two years ago, said it was all about communication.
The unit is finally there.
“In the games prior, there was always one person, including myself, in some drives that would mess up,” Rubio said prior to the ASU game. “On the offensive line, everybody has to be on the same page. In those two games, we were on the same page and I think we’re on the right track with five people in the same direction.
“That’s what I would say would be the difference. It all goes with communication. That’s always going to be the thing.”
The transformation took place in mind-numbing repetition practice.
“Going up into that (Marshall) game, we put an emphasis on it,” Rubio explained. “We do this period we call ‘BPU’. It’s a walk-through, but we’re yelling at the top of our lungs, ‘I’m here, I’m here … I got this guy, I got this guy.’
“Those are the kind of things you need to do.”
Finally, the process is paying off.
Take redshirt freshman guard George Jackson, for example.
“He’s playing with a physicality that we saw on tape when we took him that we knew he could be that you see in practice,” Desormeaux said. “But early in the year, you just saw hesitation. Instead of running off the ball on the combinations, it’s kind of tip-toeing and ‘I think I’m going to the right guy.’
“And he’s just one of them. You see the confidence grow in them. There’s a big difference in thinking you can do something and knowing you can do something.”
Does that mean, UL will start rushing for 200 yards on a regular basis now? Not likely.
The Southern Miss defense is really good and Troy’s is even better.
But perhaps the offensive line has reached the level where it can at least hold its own against the Sun Belt’s elite defense and give the offense a chance to contribute to a win.
“You have to get over the self-doubt … you have to get over the hurdle and get to the point where you know, ‘I can be a good player here,’ and I can do it at a really high level and I can help this team win,” Desormeaux added. “I think that’s where I believe we’re starting to where those guys are starting to get confidence in themselves.”
As a result, things are trending in the right direction again.
The numbers are clear.
Sure, it looks like the quarterback is playing better and sure it looks like the running backs are running harder.
But unless you’ve got super elite personnel in those spots, it all starts with the offensive line.
It’s an easy thing to overlook as media and fans at times.
The 2022 Cajuns squad is yet another clear-cut illustration.