ATLANTA — It came down to the final shot, but Jomyra Mathis' effort did not fall and UL-Lafayette women's basketball lost 74-71 to Georgia State at the GSU Sports Arena.
Freshman guard Brandi Williams finished with 24 points, one off her career high, for the Ragin' Cajuns (6-17, 4-8 Sun Belt). She was joined by freshman Andrea Cournover (15 points), sophomore center Ty'Reona Doucet (14) and Mathis (10) in double-figure scoring.
Georgia State (13-9, 7-4) led 33-31 after a back-and-forth first half. UL-Lafayette used third-quarter runs of 8-0 and 9-0 to build a nine-point lead, but Georgia State cut it to 52-48 after three quarters. The Panthers eventually tied the game on four occasions in the fourth quarter and finally re-took the lead on an Allison Johnson layup with 2:33 left.
Mathis' potentially game-tying basket rimmed in and out of the basket as the buzzer sounded.
The Cajuns play at UL-Monroe at 2 p.m. next Saturday.