1. Defense played with courage
South Alabama entered the game as one of the most explosive offenses in the Sun Belt, averaging 38.7 points a game coming in. Add the fact UL’s offense didn’t nothing for three quarters of play and somehow the Cajuns’ defense kept UL in it for four quarters. The run defense improved mightily, only allowing 116 yards rushing.
2. Kicking game woes
Certainly there was the glittering 69-yard punt return for a touchdown by Eric Garror, but very little else in the kicking game went well again for the Cajuns. There were two penalties during special teams snaps and two very costly missed field goals that obviously would have helped at the end. Even punter Rhys Byrns is performing below his normal standards.
3. As different as it seems?
Last season, UL barely beat ULM 21-16 at home. This year, the Cajuns lost to a better ULM squad on the road 21-17 due to several special teams miscues. Last year, UL beat South Alabama 20-18 thanks to a missed field goal late. This year, the Cajuns lost to a much-improved Jaguars squad 20-17 with South Alabama making the late field goal this time.