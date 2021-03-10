Needless to say, the pre-conference part of the 2021 schedule has not gone like UL coach Gerry Glasco envisioned it.
Injuries and suspensions have led to slipping to No. 14 nationally with a 13-4 record and more significantly still searching for the right formula at several positions.
The good news, however, is the Sun Belt Conference overall appears to be better than it was a year ago when the coronavirus shutdown hit.
“I expected it to be up,” Glasco said. “We’ve got some really good coaching staffs in the conference and they’re all working really hard and doing a great job. As a result of the good coaching staff, you’ve got better ball clubs.
“I thought this season was going to be a much better, more competitive year for our conference, and it’s actually exceeded my expectations and my hopes. I’m really proud.”
Six teams entered this week with winning record. Texas State (10-3) has wins over Ole Miss, Mississippi State and a sweep of Houston. Troy (16-5) has wins over Ole Miss and North Carolina.
South Alabama (10-7) has beaten Georgia and Alabama.
“I think that’s all good for us,” Glasco said. “As we go through the conference, we’re going to get to see some really good pitching staffs this year. That’ll help us as we go through and hopefully become the kind of ball club we want to become.”
It's unclear what role RPI will play in judging teams come May, but the Cajuns might have gotten a break with this weekend's Georgia Southern series being postponed.
While the Sun Belt appears to be improved, Georgia Southern hasn't been part of that movement.
The Eagles (5-8) are hitting .290 as a team with 18 doubles, four homers and six stolen bases at the plate. In the circle, Georgia Southern has a 4.40 team ERA, allowing 101 hits, 35 walks and striking out 43 in 86 innings.
UL will actually open conference play at UTA on Friday after a critical 4 p.m. Wednesday doubleheader with No. 10 Texas.
Glasco’s Cajuns are going into Sun Belt play in a different position than anyone imagined.
Newcomers Ciara Bryan (.483, 2 HRs, 11 RBIs, 9 SBs) and Justice Milz (.333, 3 HRs, 18 RBIs) have led the way so far, but Jade Gortarez (.255, 2 HRs, 6 RBIs) showed more signs in last weekend’s road sweep of Memphis.
“To me, the offense showed how important the bottom of the order is and everyone doing their job up and down the order,” Glasco said. “I think that mixture of base hits and home runs.”
Moreover, Frankie Izard got her first look and responded by getting on base six times with a .545 on-base percentage.
“That’s really good when you get a kid like that steps in and really plays good,” Glasco said. “Then with her speed on the bases, she’s able to steal bases. I thought she was the biggest difference-maker over the weekend.”
In addition to pitching, Karly Heath hit two homers, doubled and drive in six to show some potential for down the road.
Bailey Curry is the latest potential starter to be out this weekend, which could produce some interesting lineup shifts in the series, especially in the infield.
Meanwhile, Kandra Lamb continues to impress. In Memphis, she even displayed the ability to pitch effectively in back-to-back days.
“I wanted her to know that she could pitch maybe when she didn’t feel her best and she exceeded every expectation,” Glasco said. “I thought that was really good.”
For the season, Lamb is 5-1 with a 2.51 ERA, allowing 34 hits, 11 walks and striking out 53 in 44.2 innings.
“I knew before the season you can judge how Louisiana is going to go by how Kandra Lamb is going,” Glasco said. “She’s definitely been one of the biggest bright spot, if not the biggest bright spot, of our early season. I thought it was another good start on the road. She’s proven she can pitch against top 10 teams.”