When the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team was going through its fall season last year, naturally no one knew how many key contributors weren’t even on the roster yet.

At the time, eventual starting centerfielder Ciara Bryan was going through her fall season with the Georgia Bulldogs.

As for Justice Milz, her fifth knee surgery and COVID-19 had convinced her to step away from the game. She was just going to school in Athens.

Neither had ever been to Lafayette or knew anything about the program.

After the fall season, Bryan began looking elsewhere and soon got a call from a familiar name in UL head coach and former Georgia assistant coach Gerry Glasco.

“I was like, ‘Oh, he did recruit me,” said Bryan, whose No. 14-ranked Cajuns (40-10) will play ULM at in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Troy, Alabama. “He was the first person ever, ever, ever, ever recruit me. So he knows what I’m capable of.”

Being her roommate, Milz knew of the conversation and before long the connection with Glasco had changed her mind as well.

“Gerry had actually recruited me in the eighth grade, so I’ve known him for a very long time,” Milz said. “I thought it would be a really fun opportunity. I thought I owed it to myself to finish out my senior season.”

In Milz, Glasco added a seasoned performer – both as a hitter and as a veteran of the surgery table. Many athletes wouldn’t make it to their fifth knee surgery before handing up the cleats.

“I think my dad was kind of mad at me health-wise with me deciding to play again,” said Milz, who is a native of Kearney, Missouri. “I just felt like I owed it to myself. I worked very hard for the last 17 years of playing softball. I’ve been through a lot of adversity with my knee surgeries and health problems.

“I definitely wanted to finish strong and I prayed about it a lot. I thought it would be a great opportunity for me to play for a coach who put the trust in me to come here and believed in me to come here.”

Milz credits her faith and dedicated athletic trainers to keeping her career going strong.

In Bryan’s mind, though, this was a big change. The Covington, Georgia native had never really left home before.

“Yeah, I did have a little bit of a transition,” Bryan said. “It wasn’t really from the softball aspect, because I’ve been playing softball for so long. It was more people getting to know me and me getting to know people – the fans, the players – and how to interact with the fans and the players.

“What are the players’ playing style; this is my playing style – how can we incorporate how I play with how you play? That was more of my transition.”

Fast-forward now to May and it’s hard to imagine the Cajuns ranked No. 14 nationally without them. UL lost everyday centerfielder Raina O’Neal to a wrist injury early in the season. Not only has Bryan played there ever since, but done so at a level that earned her Sun Belt Player of the Year honors.

Bryan is hitting .434 with 10 doubles, four triples, five homers, 36 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.

She also has the highest on-base (.479) and slugging (.624) percentages among regulars.

“When I look at the bigger picture – like the whole thing – on paper, it’s like, ‘Dang, I’m having a good year,’” Bryan said. “I’d like to be more consistent. I feel like I could be doing better, but when I look at it, I am have a pretty good year. Maybe I’m just being hard on myself or I just know what I expect from myself.”

Bryan’s strong-minded approach to softball never allowed her to get discouraged through the long list of adversity this year’s Cajuns’ team encountered.

“I remained positive the whole time, just because softball is a game of ups and downs and failures – goals and successes,” Bryan said. “It’s just adversity. You have injury one after another after another. That honestly just showed us how much depth we have, so I just continued to remain positive.”

After taking off the entire fall from softball, Milz really came to Lafayette unclear on her role.

“Yeah, I surprised myself a little bit,” Milz said of her start. “Obviously, I didn’t have any kind of expectation high or low coming into the season, because I didn’t do anything all fall.

“I thought it was really exciting. I didn’t know if I’d be ready for not, but I prayed about it. This was a great opportunity for me. I did get off to a good start, but that’s just because I was trying to compete for my team.”

After UL lost power producers O’Neal and Taylor Roman for the season, Milz quickly turned on her RBI bat.

"I stayed within myself this spring just because Gerry had told me he was bringing me here to be that clutch position or be that person in the pressure positions, because I’ve been there before and I know what it feels like," Milz said. "I always count on myself to be in those positions as well. Pressure makes a good player."

Currently, she’s hitting .304 with eight doubles, eight homers and 33 RBIs with the second highest slugging percentage (.583) among regulars.

“It didn’t take very along to get used to Lamson Park and the fans and my teammates,” Milz said. “I’ve got some really great memories here already just in one semester and I’ve made some really good friends.”

Both former Georgia stars have been impressed by UL’s fan base.

“Coming from Georgia where we played in front of a lot of younger fans and younger teams in the stands, I think it’s really cool to have personable fans who genuinely care about the program and put a lot of effort and time into the program, and put a lot of effort and time into getting to know each player,” Milz said. “That’s something I’ll cherish forever and I’ll talk about when people ask me about Louisiana softball.”

First things first, though, is winning the Sun Belt tournament title this week in Alabama.

“I feel like we all should be in the mindset, including myself, that it’s ‘go time,’ because that’s exactly how I feel,” Bryan said. “After that game (2-1 loss to ULM on Saturday), I was like, ‘We need to play them again and we need to beat them.’ It’s postseason. We don’t have any second chance, no remorse.

“We need to lay it all out on the field. We’re going to play at Troy. We’ve been there before. I am just excited to play. We want to experience winning the tournament. That’s big. I want that for us.”