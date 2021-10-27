Fellow UL Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Ashley Brignac Domec said she was “blown away” by the honor of being in the same induction class as legendary baseball coach Tony Robichaux.

Former pitching great Phil Devey initially wanted no part of it, explaining his conviction that Robichaux should be in a class by himself.

But Robichaux’s wife Colleen and pitching sons Justin and Austin essentially set everyone straight on that subject.

“The conclusion kind of makes me laugh,” Devey said. “Basically, he’s operating from above. This is such a class Coach Robe move to do that he wants to deflect all the attention from himself to his players and it just so happened to be my turn.”

So yes, Robichaux will be inducted into UL’s Hall of Fame on Friday not alone like his larger-than-life statue that stands outside Russo Park, but surrounded by family, players and friends … just like he would have wanted.

“He wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” Devey said. “He wouldn’t have allowed himself to have the spotlight on him. He would want the spotlight on his players, so it’s kind of like this is how it was meant to be.”

Indeed, Robichaux will be inducted along with Devey, Brignac Domec and former UL catcher Paul Bako in the unique 2021 induction class.

“I know he couldn’t probably care less upstairs and hates it, but to us it means a lot,” Austin said.

“A lot of the former players that were already close to our family, they wrapped their arms around us and we kind of shouldered the burden of this together with Phil being one of the main guys,” Justin explained. “To see this happen the way it’s happened, I just don’t believe in coincidences. This is one of those situations I believe was meant to be this way.”

Robichaux died unexpectedly July 3, 2019, of heart disease at the age of 57.

After almost two years of his family, community and baseball program trying to figure out how to move on without him, the next nine months will be filled with huge honors for Robichaux and his family.

In addition to this UL Hall of Fame, he’ll be inducted into the ABCA Hall of Fame on Jan. 7 in Chicago and then into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches next June.

“It’s pretty special,” Austin said. “To come from a place where he built with my mom from ground zero up to the program that it is today, it’s pretty special. Even though the other ones may seem a little larger when you look at them on scale, but this one kind of hits home the most with us, just because of the amount of work he put in and the fan base that’s here.

“He could have left multiple times, but chose to stay just because of what this place meant to him.”

Much like his father said many times, Justin said it’ll be “an honor and a privilege” to accept the award in his honor.

“This one means a lot,” Justin said. “This one’s personal. I knew this was on his list to be inducted into both Hall of Fames where he was the head coach at.”

Robichaux was previously inducted into the McNeese State Hall of Fame after taking the Cowboys’ program to historic heights from 1988-94 before doing the same at UL from 1995-2019.

Robichaux is the winningest baseball coach in Louisiana collegiate history with 1,177 wins. He’s the only coach in the nation to be the winningest coach at two Division I schools in the same state.

During his stint with the Cajuns, Robichaux won 914 games, 12 NCAA regionals, four super regionals and the 2000 College World Series.

The timing of honoring Robichaux is perfect for his wife Colleen as well.

After continuing her labor of love as a teacher the year after her husband’s death, Colleen decided to take this current school year off, effectively taking care of these three huge honors and so much more before heading back to the classroom.

And just like when a student comes back to her and explains the impact she had on their lives, Colleen said huge honors like this is a validation that all the years of toiling was for a good reason.

“It shows you what you were doing was right,” she said.

Hearkening back to Robichaux’s hospital stay prior to his death, Colleen explained how his former players and friends visited him to explain the impact her husband had on their lives.

“They told him what he meant to them and he just started crying,” she explained. “I don’t think he really knew.”

Colleen explained that athletes who heard his speak came from out of state to the funeral.

“UPS drivers, janitors, you name it … he impacted so many,” she added.

And although the family’s grieving is still ongoing, big events like Hall of Fame inductions somehow make it easier.

“On one hand, it’s awesome to see his legacy live on,” Austin said. “I think that’s honestly what helps. It’s almost like he’s not really gone in a way and he never will be.

“The amount of content on YouTube and whatever, some families don’t get that. If you’re having a hard day, you can just pop on one of his videos and hear his voice and still see him talk. That’s going to live on. It feels like he’s truly still here, that he’s not gone.”

But also, it’s still not the same.

“It’s good to be able to pull that up and get these honors, but at the same time, you never really get that true grieving process,” Austin said. “But I would rather be on the this side of the fence and have that content and these awards to always be able to look back on.”