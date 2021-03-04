With three more weeks to play before opening up Sun Belt Conference play at home against Coastal Carolina on March 26, something is become pretty clear about the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
It’s still far too early to give an educated guess at what everyone’s role will be come May, and frankly, coach Matt Deggs likes it that way.
The next chance to test out his options is a home weekend series against Houston Baptist, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Russo Park.
“I equate it to kind of line shifts in hockey,” Deggs said. “I like to keep guys hungry. I like to get guys an opportunity to bring a spark or rest a guy or bring a little something different.”
Even in Wednesday’s 4-3 road loss to McNeese State, the Cajuns (7-3) played 17 position players.
“You’ll always have a few of the mainstays in there as long as they’re healthy and playing hard,” Deggs said. “Then you’ve got some other guys who will continue to push each other and provide a spark. We just have a lot of different guys who can come in and give us a different look.”
As the season plays out, sometimes a lineup change will come due to injury or a particular matchup with a specific opponent, but some of it will be something most fans never notice.
“It’s also bout how hard you’re working, how’s your body language, how’s your energy?” Deggs added. “Are you ready? I put a lot of stock into stuff that you can’t measure and yet we control. If you’re taking care of your business, you’re going to get a shot.”
So far, UL’s been led offensively by Carson Roccaforte (.394, 6 RBIs), CJ Willis (.364, 3 RBIs), Ben Fitzgerald (.333, 1 HR, 3 RBIs), Tyler Robertson (.273,2 HRs, 5 RBIs) and Brennan Breaux (.259, 1 HR, 6 RBIs).
In addition to having many options, Deggs likes the different methods of scoring runs his roster has displayed thus far.
“We can hit doubles, we’ve hit home runs and (Tuesday) we stole three or four bases and laid down three or four bunts,” Deggs said. “We’re not one-dimensional and we’re starting to become pretty good at doing that on command. What I mean is when the situation calls for it, bang, it’s done. I’m starting to see some of that.”
Still, there’s so much more than can be achieved at the plate.
“We’re like a computer right now where they say you only lose about 10% of it, kind of like your brain,” Deggs said. “I think we’re operating at about 50 to 75% of what we could be.”
On the mound, the situation is very much the same. Through 10 games, pitching coach B.J. Ryan has 12 pitchers with ERAs under 4.00 and half of those haven’t allowed an earned run yet.
As of now, the weekend starters appear to be Spencer Arrighetti (1-0, 0.00), Hayden Durke (1-0, 2.70 ERA) and Carter Robinson (1-0, 1.74 ERA).
Houston Baptist brings a 1-6 record to Lafayette, but the Huskies haven’t played a home game yet – and won’t until March 19 – and all six losses are to Rice, Texas Tech and Texas A&M.
With that said, since beating Rice 8-7 in the season opener, Houston Baptist has been outscored 51-9.
“This is a team where we’ve got enough arms to make it through that and still be competitive,” Deggs said of many five-game weeks on the schedule.