UL-Lafayette football coach Billy Napier finally announced Monday who would play quarterback for the Ragin’ Cajuns in Saturday’s season opener against Grambling.
It will be Andre Nunez. And it will be Levi Lewis.
Maybe in that order. Maybe not.
Napier said that both Nunez and Lewis would see action Saturday, and that a starter for the 6 p.m. opener at Cajun Field would not be announced until later this week.
“We’ll provide a name that will run out there for the first series later this week,” Napier said Monday, “but today we have two young men that deserve to play, and we’re going to play both. They have earned the opportunity; both have the respect of their teammates, and both have proved they can execute at a high level. It won’t be a problem for our team.”
Nunez, a senior from Pacoima, California, and Lewis, a sophomore from Scotlandville, have battled at the position since the start of spring drills. The two combined for five starts last year, and both saw significant action in four games.
Nunez took the first snaps in both of the Cajuns’ two full-scale scrimmages, but both quarterbacks reportedly worked an even number of plays with the No. 1 offense in both Saturday scrimmage sessions.
Nunez took over when starter Jordan Davis was injured in the fourth game of last season against UL-Monroe and threw for 287 yards and two scores in that game. He started in wins over Idaho and Texas State and finished the year with 783 passing yards and four scores in four appearances, part of his absence due to a concussion.
“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Nunez said Monday. “I’m excited. It’s what I’ve worked for all the offseason. When I get my time and my opportunity, I’m going to do my best. It’s important that whoever’s called on to play well, whoever does start. To me, anybody can lose their job any day. If I get called to start early, I’ll take a deep breath and go.”
When asked if he would be starting Saturday, Nunez only responded, “I don’t know.”
“Andre being a senior, he’s had a tremendous training camp and has worked as hard as any player on this team with what he’s invested in this season,” Napier said. “A really effective passer, he’s proved to be a student of the game and a guy who can move our offense up and down the field, distribute the ball and make great decisions.”
Lewis had his redshirt pulled midway through last season when he started at South Alabama in a 19-14 win, and also had starts against Ole Miss and Georgia Southern. He threw for 377 yards and two scores and rushed for 175 yards and another score in his four outings.
“I think Levi is a unique young man that has tremendous leadership capability and has a tremendous effect on his teammates,” Napier said. “He’s a dynamic leader and has the respect of his teammates that can provide a spark for our team.”
Napier twice used the term “senior” when discussing Nunez’s merits, and twice used the term “spark” when talking about Lewis.
“It would be different if one guy had significantly won over the team,” he said, “but I think both guys have proven themselves to the team. No matter what direction we end up going, I think we’ll be in good shape.”
Competition continues
No official depth chart has been released for the Cajuns dating back to spring practice, but Napier said that when it does come out, it will have several “either or” positions listed. Those will include Matt Barnes or Johnny Lumpkin at tight end and Zi’Yon Hill or Bennie Higgins at defensive end, among others.
“That’s a reflection of the competition we’ve had and the belief in both players,” Napier said. “When we put an ‘OR’ there, both these guys are starters and they deserve that recognition. One may get to run out first, and probably that’s a reflection of what time of week they had in practice. But you’re going to see both at some point, probably in a 50-50 scenario.”
Injuries
One previously unannounced injury was reported Monday, with highly regarded sophomore linebacker Lorenzo McKaskill listed as questionable with an ankle injury suffered in practice. McKaskill, a native of Detroit and a transfer from Holmes Community College, is a likely starter at one inside linebacker position.
Napier said that defensive tackle Sammy Ochoa, who has battled a hip injury since the start of preseason practice, is the only other questionable performer for Saturday, other than players already announced as out for the season.
Their absence leaves a defense already counting on many new faces short of depth for the opener.
“Both of those guys will be rehabbing throughout the week,” Napier said, “and as we get closer to the game we’ll know a little bit more. In general, our philosophy is if they can’t practice, they can’t play.”