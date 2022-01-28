If it seems like the UL women’s basketball team hasn’t played much lately, it’s not your imagination.

Saturday’s 2 p.m. home game against UL-Monroe at the Cajundome will be only the fourth game for coach Garry Brodhead’s squad since Jan. 6.

Exactly how difficult will it be to maintain rhythm without playing much?

“That is a concern,” Brodhead said.

The last game was the ugliest performance of the season with 25 turnovers in a 55-46 road loss to first-place Appalachian State.

The Ragin' Cajuns went back to the basics this week in practice, having not played since the previous Thursday in North Carolina.

“We always do something a little different,” Brodhead said concerning extended breaks. “Go back to a lot of fundamental stuff that we probably needed in the App game, keeping those turnovers down. So we do a lot of fundamental things like defense, passing.”

The Cajuns enter Saturday’s game tied for fourth place in the Sun Belt standings at 11-4 overall and 3-2 in league play, but they haven’t performed to Brodhead’s liking since the 92-83 home win over Troy.

“Kids are resilient,” Brodhead said of the loss to App State. “On the way back, you kind of talk to them and get a feel for them. ‘Hey, we know we didn’t do what we needed to do.’ Sometimes you need a wake-up call. I always feel that a loss sometimes, as long as you fall forward, it can help you to grow and I think this one will help us.”

ULM is struggling at 4-16 overall and 0-6 in Sun Belt play. Of those six league losses, four were by double figures. The closest margin was a 67-61 road loss to Appalachian State.

“I think they’re playing people closer than they’re getting credit for," Brodhead said of ULM. "And sometimes we take things lightly. So it’s a scary game. The generation is a little different. If they’re playing the best, they play their best.”

After a poor offensive performance in the loss at App State, Brodhead hopes he can get leading scorer Ty’Reona Doucet (11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds) back on track after the long break working together with point guard Destiny Rice. Doucet has averaged 19.3 points and 14 rebounds over the last three games.

“I think her consistency comes from that quarterback,” Brodhead said. “I keep talking about D-Rice. She knows that D-Rice is going to get her the ball and help her to be able to score. That’s what the last few games showed. Still, Ty needs to be consistent and she was.”