The UL basketball coaching staff is confident it can happen, and new signee Themus Fulks is convinced he’s exactly what the doctor ordered for the Ragin' Cajuns.
The 6-foot-1 point guard from Dodge City Community College in Kansas can envision the scenario.
“I think they’re missing a point guard to bring everybody together and pull out the close ones,” Fulks said. “Say they lose a game by six points and it comes down to the end of the game, I think I’m a guy who can come in and change that … instead of being down six, we’re up six.”
The native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, went to Dodge City after one season at South Carolina State.
While at Dodge City, he helped the Conquistadors make the elite eight of the NJCAA Division I tournament with a 31-4 record. He also earned second-team junior-college All-American honors.
Longwood, Charleston Southern, North Texas, Elon and North Dakota were among the other schools to offer him, but UL was an easy choice.
“I think it’s a great spot,” Fulks said. “I think that ultimately there’s a lot of talent and a lot of good people. When you have a combination of talent and good people, you can’t really beat that.
“It’s hard to find good people that are very talented. That’s really what attracted me a lot, and I really like the arena as well.”
UL coach Bob Marlin said he likes the confidence Fulks possesses.
Believing in himself was never the problem for Fulks. Getting others to notice him along the way was trickier.
As a 5-foot-10, 150-pound junior point guard at North Davidson High School in Lexington, North Carolina, Fulks wasn’t getting much attention from college coaches.
Fulks moved to shooting guard as a senior and averaged 35 points a game, but still no Division I offers.
“Coming out of high school, a lot of coaches thought I was a shooting guard just because I averaged 35 points,” Fulks said. “I would tell coaches I’m doing it just to get the exposure. But coaches were still a little unsure about me.”
The one offer he eventually received was from South Carolina State. A year later, a new coach arrived with his son, who also played point guard.
“I didn’t think it was a good opportunity, so I left there and went to Dodge City,” Fulks said.
Initially, Fulks thought Dodge City coach Jake Williams was reluctant about his role.
“My coach at Dodge ... he thought I was going to be like a role player coming in,” Fulks said. “He thought I was going to come in and play maybe like five minutes if somebody got tired.”
Fulks decided to prove himself.
“I just go down there and just put my head down and got really locked in and competed,” he said. “I really just wanted to prove that I was a winner. Whether that was playing point guard or shooting guard, I just wanted to prove that I was a winner. I just wanted to win basketball games.”
Before long, Fulks was talking strategy with his new coach.
“I earned the starting point guard role,” said Fulks, who had a 3.7 grade-point average at Dodge City. “Coach and I got closer and closer to where I was basically him on the court. He thought I was very intelligent, so he liked having conversations with me about like, ‘Hey, should we run this?’ or ‘Hey, what do you think about this?’
“He’d just communicate with me. That’s what really told me that I was doing all the right things on the court and in the classroom as well.”
Now 175 pounds with much more experience, Fulks brings floor leadership, scoring and three years of eligibility to the Cajuns.
“I’ve never had a problem scoring,” he said. “But basketball is a team sport, so I like to get my teammates involved. I’d rather get an assist than score two points. Scoring has never been an issue.
“That’s just not my role on a college basketball team. Make sure we’re flowing in all areas, make sure we’re executing, make sure guys are in the right spot — that’s more what I am.”
Fulks averaged 17.1 points, 5.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals a game at Dodge City while hitting 41.5% of his 3-pointers.
He also was 11th nationally in free throws attempted.
“I like his confidence and work ethic,” Marlin said of Fulks. “He can get to the paint. He was one of the national leaders in free throws attempted. I think he’s got a bright future.”