The Troy Trojans had more first downs 22-19 and actually outgained the No. 24-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns 391-370 and yet lost by two touchdowns in Saturday’s Sun Belt showdown at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama.
Outrushing the Trojans 204-41 was one big reason why, but another was the turnovers forced by UL’s defense.
It started with a critical interception by senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner.
“Coach (defensive coordinator Patrick Toney) was putting me man-to-man on the back for a lot of the night actually,” Gardner said. ”They were picking me with option routes. He broke outside, I pressed him and the ball tipped off his left hand and it came to me. I tried to keep my feet in bounds, but my momentum was taking me out. It was a good play.”
That interception set up a 51-yard touchdown drive for the Cajuns to make it a two-score game again.
The other two were about sealing the deal.
Safety Cameron Solomon punched out a ball, recovered by Ja’Quane Nelson to end one Troy comeback drive, while the other ended with Kris Moncrief’s sack and fumble recovered by Zi’Yon Hill.
“We’re covering them well enough for the rush to land and then we knock it off of them,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “Then the great play over the middle there, punching it out. That was a nice job by Cameron Solomon. So some really good fundamental plays there.”
Missing McCaskill
UL’s defense played the game without its leading tackler in junior linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill.
There were certainly some early growing pains, giving up 10 points in the first two drives of the game.
“We didn’t play great coverage in the first half,” Napier said. “We were a little out of sorts.”
But in the end, the Cajuns’ defense did what it typically does, forcing five punts and three turnovers over the Trojans’ final 10 possessions.
“It’s next man up,” Gardner said. “We have a great group of guys who are ready to come in and step up no matter who goes down. We’re ready to step up and play to our ability.”
From a technical standpoint, Gardner had to make more calls for the defense.
“I just emphasized communication,” he said. “Lorenzo is one of the leaders of the defense, so not having him out there was a blow, but like I said, it’s next man up. I’m very capable of calling the defense and setting the front and reset the front if they were moving anybody.”
The most impressive result was limiting Troy to 41 yards rushing without McCaskill.
“Every week coach Toney draws up a great scheme for us to come in and stop the run and execute in the pass game as well,” Gardner said. “We gave up a lot of pass yards tonight, but we did do good in the running game.”
Conversion issues
Troy’s offense faced third and fourth-down conversions throughout the first half.
In its first scoring drive, the Trojans converted two and another two on its second drive. In the first quarter, Troy was 4-of-7 combined on third and fourth downs.
By the half, Troy had converted six times – including four on third down – in 12 tries.
“I think they’ve got a good quarterback,” Napier said. “I think their O-line did a really nice job in protection. Most of the sacks that we got were coverage sacks where he had to hold the ball and then we finally get there.
“They’ve got a good group of skill people. I think that receivers group and the combination of the backs underneath made it tough.”
The Cajuns, meanwhile, only converted on one of six on third down and one of two on fourth down in the first half. As a result, Troy owned a 17:21 to 12:38 edge in time of possession in the first half
The fourth-down miss for the Cajuns was a turnover on downs at the Troy 36 to end a promising nine-play drive.
Troy finished the game 8-of-20 on third down and 5-of-5 on fourth down, compared to UL 4-of-14 and 3-of-5 on fourth down.