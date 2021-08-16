For the most part, it was a typical mid-August Monday press conference after a first scrimmage for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

Of course, there was all the excitement involved with being ranked No. 23 in the first AP preseason poll for the first time in the program’s history.

Not.

“I think it’s pretty insignificant relative to what happens this season,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “We’re going to have 12 opportunities in the regular season to prove ourselves one week at a time.

“I do think it’s humbling. It basically says that people respect what you’re doing and what you’ve done in the past and maybe what you’re capable of in the future. But it is just that. It’s potential, and we’re not about potential here. We’re about performance.”

Speaking of performance, however, Napier revealed a few thoughts about Saturday’s first scrimmage.

It featured 145 plays.

“We tried to be relatively simple, so we can evaluate the personnel,” Napier said. “It’s not necessarily about scheme, more who can block and tackle and throw and catch, who can communicate without a coach standing behind the drill.”

The backup quarterback competition between Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge remains “status quo” with both quarterbacks doing “some good things in the scrimmage and also some areas where they can do better.”

As for the running back battle, true freshman Montrell Johnson of De La Salle opened some eyes in the scrimmage.

“I was really pleased with Montrell Johnson,” Napier said. “He was a bright spot in the scrimmage. I thought he was very effective as a runner.”

Johnson certainly made an impression on junior safety Percy Butler as well.

“He’s good,” Butler said. “He’s better than I thought actually. He hit me with a spin move in the scrimmage game. That was one of the missed tackles. I like him. He’s going to be a good player for the Cajuns.”

For the record, Napier said there were 15 missed tackles in the scrimmage — a number the head coach said he’s comfortable with for a first scrimmage.

Sophomore offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence has noticed Johnson’s approach.

“He’s worked hard,” Torrence said. “He’s one of those guys you’ll see come and you just know he’s got a nose for running the ball. Sometimes, it’s like he’s not even a freshman. It’s like he’s played at this level before. He doesn’t seem like he’s intimidated.

“He knows the plays, he’s picking up things fast and picking up on the speed of college football. He’s developing faster than you would expect.”

On the defensive side, freshman defensive lineman Mason Narcisse caught Napier’s eye.

“I think we had a lot of bright spots,” Napier said. “I think Mason Narcisse had some extra-effort plays in the scrimmage that impressed me. He’s certainly been a guy that flashes as a capable player that can be different for us, but I think for Mason, still a young player, it's about the consistency.

“He can play great on one play and look very average the next play. I think he’s one individual player who has come along.”

The post-scrimmage injury report wasn’t extensive, but did include a few familiar names.

Defensive lineman Kendall Wilkerson and Jasper Williams are both day-to-day with “upper body injuries,” while freshman defensive lineman Sonny Hazard had wrist surgery and will be out for 3-4 weeks.

Meanwhile, redshirt freshman offensive lineman King McGowen was scoped after a lower body injury and will be out for 2-3 weeks.

The worst aspect of the scrimmage to Napier was an “uncharacteristic” fumbling issue.

“That’s something that we definitely need to shore up and make a focal point here in this next week,” Napier said. “We’ve got to eliminate bad football. Certainly, when you fumble the ball, it’s something that you can control. It’s simple fundamentals, executing the basics really well.”