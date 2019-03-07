In one way, the roller coaster ride for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team continues heading into this weekend’s home series against Loyola-Marymount’s Lions, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Russo Park.

But of late, at least one thing has been pretty consistent.

After the disheartening 1-7 to the season, Robichaux’s Cajuns have now won four straight games to get to 5-7 and could actually eclipse the .500 mark with a sweep this weekend.

It’s a trend junior right-hander transfer Dalton Horton basically predicted after last Saturday’s 4-3 win over Maryland in 14 innings.

“You win one close game,” Horton said, “and we could rattle off however many more after this.”

As it’s turned out, the Cajuns won that nightcap 2-1 and now have added a pair of mid-week road wins to return home with some momentum.

On one hand, which Robichaux acknowledged followed Wednesday’s 16-10 road win over McNeese State, this last week has showed the team’s ability to win in different ways.

On Tuesday, UL beat Nicholls State 3-1. The next day, the Cajuns posted three crooked numbers, which was critical after giving up eight runs in the sixth to the Cowboys to see almost see an 11-1 lead evaporate in one half inning.

“We had four guys who wouldn’t challenge the strike zone,” said Robichaux of his pitching staff walking 10 in Wednesday’s four-hour and 10-minute marathon win.

Looking forward, the worst part of two freshman arms Connor Cooke and Chance Stone struggling to throw strikes is Michael Leaumont was forced to get the save.

“We played good defense and pitched good, except for that one inning,” Robichaux said. “We shouldn’t have had to use Leaumont tonight (Wednesday).”

Offensively, there were many positive signs.

On Tuesday, Sebastian Toro delivered a clutch two-RBI hit to win the game in the eighth.

On Friday, many Cajuns got big hits, led by Brennan Breaux at 3-for-6 with a homer and five RBIs and Handsome Monica at 2-for-3 with a double, a homer and four RBIs. Orynn Veillon also got into the act at 2-for-6 with a homer and four RBIs.

“We finally got physical,” Robichaux said. “We did a lot of good things. We stayed in the moment. Earlier in the year, we’d get guy on base and swing at the first pitch. Most pitchers will try to trick you on that first pitch, so we had some forced takes tonight.”

The Cajuns may have also settled on another mid-week starter option in freshman right-hander Blake Schultz, who only allowed one run on two hits, walked three and struck out three.

“Blake buried his dad about three weeks ago,” Robichaux said. “He kept throwing strikes. He made some big pitches when he needed to. I told him tonight his dad would have been proud.”

Loyola-Marymount at UL

Series: 6:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday; Noon Sunday.

Records: LMU 6-6; UL 5-7.

Radio: KPEL 96.5 FM.

UL Hitters: Hunter Kasuls (.359, 1 HR, 2 RBIs); Brennan Breaux (.318, 1 HR, 7 RBIs); Handsome Monica (.314, 4 HRs, 11 RBIs). Team: .244, 58 runs, 9 HRs, 30 SBs.

UL Pitchers: LHP Gunner Leger (0-1, 0.00, 9.2 IP, 6 H, 4 BB, 10 K); LHP Dalton Horton (1-0, 2.04, 17.2 IP, 9 H, 9 BB, 11 K); LHP Austin Perrin (0-1, 3.86, 16.1 IP, 17 H, 3 BB, 10 K). Team: 4.02, 112 IP, 104 H, 56 BB, 90 K.

LMU Hitters: Nick Sogard (.326, 6 RBIs); Brandon Shearer (.317, 5 RBIs); Kenny Oyama (.306, 9 RBIs). Team: .255, 57 runs, 3 HRs, 16 SBs.

LMU Pitchers: RHP Codie Paiva (1-1, 2.30, 15.2 IP, 15 H, 3 BB, 15 K); RHP Josh Agnew (1-1, 3.60, 15 IP, 14 H, 2 BB, 12 K); RHP Nick Frasso (0-0, 6.75, 10.2 IP, 6 H, 5 BB, 16 K). Team: 4.67, 104 IP, 95 H, 44 BB, 107 K).