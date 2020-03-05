When the UL Ragin' Cajuns needed freshman guard Mylik Wilson to step up, the Rayville High product stepped up in a big way.
Consequently, Wilson was recognized as the Sun Belt Conference's Freshman of the Year on Thursday in a vote of the league's coaches and media.
Wilson led all Sun Belt freshmen in scoring (11.4), rebounds (5.5), steals (2.4) and minutes played (34.0). The 6-3, 175-pounder became with sixth Cajun to win the honor and the first since Shawn Long did so in 2013.
Shorthanded by injuries throughout the season, Wilson had to wear many hats right away for the Cajuns. He's currently fourth overall in scoring (11.4), was tied for third in rebounds (5.5), second in assists (2.9) and led the team in steals (2.4).
Wilson scored in double figures 15 times during the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a career-high 30 points in a come-from-behind win at Appalachian State on Jan. 6. He posted his first career double-double two days earlier against Troy, scoring 18 points and pulling down a career-best 13 rebounds.
In Sun Belt Conference play, Wilson averaged 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game to lead all freshmen with his 2.5 steals tied for the most overall in league action.
One of only nine players at the Division I level during the 2019-20 season to average 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals per game, Wilson joins a list of 21 freshmen (includes James Harden and Zion Williamson) dating back to the 1992-93 season to post similar numbers.
Wilson and the Cajuns will begin Sun Belt tournament play at 11 a.m. Saturday against Arkansas State in the Cajundome.