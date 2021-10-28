When the notion first came his way, UL redshirt junior running back and special teams standout T.J. Wisham’s first reaction centered around football.

“At first I kind of questioned, ‘Oh, oh, it’s in the middle of the season. Do I want to go through with that?’” Wisham revealed.

Soon after that, the Baton Rouge native relented and agreed to be nominated for UL homecoming king by the Black Student-Athlete Association.

Foote: Names have changed, but UL's offense still centered around running game The biggest question mark heading into the season for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns resided in the offensive backfield.

Not a surprise to UL coach Billy Napier, Wisham won the race and will be serving as UL’s homecoming king in Saturday’s 11 a.m. homecoming game against Texas State at Cajun Field.

“I can’t think of a better person to do it,” Napier said. “It’s no surprise to me that someone asked him to submit his name. He didn’t go out of his way to and submit his name. Some on behalf of the organization that he’s in to represent the organization ... so he puts his name in. Then he goes through the interview process and makes it through a couple rounds and eventually wins the thing.

“It’s a huge honor and one that I think is a little bit historic.”

Wisham is believed to be the only football player ever to be king. Moreover, he’ll be joining homecoming queen Brianna Franklin, who is the captain of the Cajuns’ volleyball team, as the only athlete king-queen combination in school history.

Franklin is actually the president and founder of the Black Student-Athlete Association, while Wisham currently serves as the vice-president.

“We’re excited about the future of our organization and just being able to use our platforms to continue to show people that there’s no limit to who you are and what you can do here,” Wisham said.

“The Black Student-Athlete Association is all about using our platform to be a blessing to others in the community through community service and outreach while bettering our experience here as student-athletes.”

Marlin relished opportunity for dress rehearsal contest at Alabama There’s the traditional way of preparing for the start of the college basketball season and then there’s a unique detour the UL Ragin’ Cajuns …

Wisham also serves on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, which has representatives of each sports team that meets monthly “about things going around the conference and a lot of community service, things to support each other.”

Also making his decision easier was the support of his teammates and coaches.

“It was a bunch of congratulations,” Wisham said. “A lot of the guys always joke with me about who I am as a person – 'Brother Wisham' and things of that nature. Some of the guys joke about it all the time. Instead of calling me King, they call be President. I’m like, ‘I don’t know about that one.’

“But it’s been a lot of fun. I’m really thankful for the support our team has in me. That means a lot to me.”

Foote: It's time for Sun Belt fans to give more credit to own league As things continue to unfold in the world of college athletics in response to the July news that Texas and Oklahoma were joining the SEC, the …

While Wisham has been involved in shooting videos, fashion shows, block parties, talent shows and pep rallies throughout the week, Saturday morning will be about the football game.

“It’s really an honor to be able to represent our schools and everything that entails – our team, myself and alumni as homecoming king,” Wisham said. “So I’m just trying to cherish every day and just have fun with it.

“But when it comes down to the game, just flip that switch, let it be a game and just do what I always do.”

When halftime arrives, though, the first part of it will require Wisham to be presented as king with the rest of the court. He’ll then race back to the locker room to continue football preparations for the second half.

“I’m just thankful they’re allowing me to go through with the process and they were as excited for the honor as much as I was,” Wisham said of his coaches’ response to the unique honor.

“The guy’s an absolute class act,” Napier said. “If you’ve ever met this guy, he’s going to have success in life and he’s going to make a difference in people’s lives. He’s made me better and certainly been a steady voice among our players and among our team.

“It couldn’t happen to a better guy.”

On the football field, Wisham might actually be in line to get a few carries Saturday due to the injury of freshman running back Emani Bailey. His primary responsibility, though, is being the king of special teams.

"He’s kind of like a captain," Napier said. "He’s kind of like our Michael Slater (Patriots special team star). Heck, he’s a guy that’s really the leader of all special teams. He plays on every unit and kind of sets the tone there. That’s his main role on our team outside of his leadership."