It’s a tricky scenario.

A team is something like 1-8, 0-5 and that’s all the fans and the media really see.

Their scores aren’t pretty, their statistics look even worse and comparing scores doesn’t do much to build up this four-touchdown underdog foe either.

Yet in the Monday press conference prior to the weekend contest, the head coach gets up and tries to explain how much better this team looks on film than it does on paper.

To be fair, most of the time the coach is wrong. No, not wrong to be worried and try to keep his team and their fans focused.

But wrong in that his heavily-favored team cruises anyway.

On Saturday in Mobile, UL coach Billy Napier turned out to be right.

The new starting quarterback made plays. The Jaguars’ defense kept UL out of the end zone and South Alabama’s running backs ran hard ... really hard.

The Cajuns’ defense hadn’t been punched in the mouth like that since the season opener against Mississippi State.

The Jaguars rushed for 352 yards, only averaging 153.6 on the ground coming into the game. The SEC Bulldogs ran for 261.

“I think that they’ve got a big, physical group up front,” Napier said after the win. “I think those two runners – 26 (Tra Minter) and 5 (Carlos Davis) – are special. Then the element of the quarterback being able to run it. We got them to third down a couple times throughout the game and didn’t get off the field – whether that was through penalties or they executed – they found an open receiver or the quarterback scrambled.

“They’ve been a very capable and effective running team throughout the year and certainly they did a good job today.”

With each question that was asked in the postgame press conference, Napier didn’t seem angry, but he did respond with a tiny bit of a chip on his shoulder.

His prophetic skills were in tact. He may not be perceived as crying wolf the next time this situation arises.

So with that card in hand, Napier wasn’t about to take credit away from his team’s performance … and he shouldn’t.

“I thought we were ready to play today,” Napier said. “It is what it is. You’ve got to give those guys some credit over there. We forget sometimes, we’ve had some success sure, but we’re still very much a work in progress and have got some young players out there playing.

“We went on the road and got a win against a big, fast, athletic team that I thought was very capable going into the game. They proved that tonight.”

The beauty of the situation for Napier is, his players may not tone him out as much in similar situations in the future and in the end, the Cajuns responded when it really mattered.

“But our team responded at critical moments,” Napier said. “I think we’re made of the right stuff. We’ve got great intangibles. There was never any panic. We responded well at halftime and finished when we needed to.”

Indeed.

Yes, the defense had a poor night, but it produced two punts and a turnover on downs in a three-drive stretch in the second half that allowed UL to seize a two-score lead.

The offense wasn’t close to as sharp as it was against Coastal Carolina, but it drove 85 yards on a 17-play drive with a two-point lead in the fourth quarter.

The special teams came up big with a long kickoff return and a long punt return to set up two key scores.

At this stage, covering spreads and looking pretty don’t matter. Wins do.

After what happened in the Superdome last Sunday, all UL fans who also support the New Orleans Saints should understand that.