Major questions remain in the UL-Lafayette defensive front — questions that were present when new coach Billy Napier opened his first offseason conditioning program in January.
The depth chart remains unsettled, even after the Ragin’ Cajuns’ two full-contact scrimmages of preseason camp. But Napier said the issue of depth there isn’t as critical as it was when he first took a look at the defensive line. He credits a group of newcomers for removing some of those concerns.
“Overall, defensively, we’ve improved our personnel, and a lot of that is up front,” Napier said. “It’s a lot more competitive there than the scrimmages we had in the spring, and a lot of that is because that’s where we’ve added the most personnel.”
The biggest addition is Ole Miss transfer Garrald McDowell, a Covington native who was limited to six games for the Rebels last year because of a knee injury. McDowell is a graduate transfer and therefore immediately eligible for his final collegiate season.
“He’s been rotating with the ones and twos,” Napier said of the 6-foot-1, 270-pound end, “and he’s obviously made a big impact there. It’s created competition with some veteran players.”
Returning backups Tra’Vontae Booker, Bennie Higgins and Zi’Yon Hill join McDowell in the rotation at the end slots, and they’re not the only linemen getting pushed by new faces. LaDarrius Kidd had three starts and played in all 12 games last year and is the likely starter at nose tackle — but Masry Mapieu of York, Nebraska, and Timaje Porter of Grand Bay, Alabama, could both play as true freshmen.
“Those two are in a really good competition for that second nose spot,” Napier said. “They’ve done a really good job in training camp and have provided us a lot. They’ve taken a lot of reps and done a really good job.”
Napier said walk-on redshirt freshman Malcolm Rollins of Shaw has been a surprise; Rollins could see action at an end position along with freshman newcomer Sammy Ochoa, who has battled a hip injury for much of preseason camp.
Upcoming
On Wednesday, the Cajuns will have their first practice geared toward Grambling, their opponent in the season opener Sept. 1.
The practice will be a late-evening session similar to the first two weeks of camp. It will also be similar to the schedule the team will use on game-week Sundays during a season in which UL-Lafayette will play all 12 games on Saturdays — a first since former Mark Hudspeth’s first season in 2011.
“Being able to have the same routine week in and week out — that’s a positive, not only for the team but for our staff,” Napier said. “When you get put in those positions of having a short week and playing on odd nights, it does help show how you handle adversity and turning it into your advantage, and making the most of your preparations.
“Playing on Tuesday or Thursday is a positive and a negative. It means they’ve selected you to play on national TV, but your fan base might not be present as much. From talking to people here, they’re excited we have six home Saturday games, and that’s great for our community.”
The Cajuns will take Thursday off before setting into game-week preparations, and Napier said the team will have another non-football activity Thursday.
The previous two Thursdays have included a bowling outing and freshman skits — which, as senior quarterback Andre Nunez put it, brought out one hidden talent from freshman Teurlings Catholic product and fellow quarterback Wesley Blazek.
“He does a pretty good Billy Napier impression,” Nunez said.
Guest speakers
UL-Lafayette’s squad and support groups have heard from a series of guest speakers on a range of subjects during camp. That group has included former Cajuns standout and Super Bowl quarterback Jake Delhomme, who spoke on the Cajun culture, and ex-Cajuns wide receiver Eric Bartel, a financial adviser who talked about planning for the future.
The most recent speaker was longtime UL-Lafayette baseball coach Tony Robichaux, whom Napier said spoke to the team about the difference between athletic courage and moral courage and the importance of proper decision-making.
“I’ve got tremendous respect for that man,” Napier said of Robichaux, who enters next spring’s season in the nation’s top 10 in wins among active coaches. “Obviously we know what he’s accomplished as a coach, but it’s more about what he stands for and what he believes in. His investment in the student-athlete as a person and trying to equip his guys for what’s going to happen five, 10, 15, 20 years from now — I really admire that.”
One player has heard those talks on a regular basis. Junior safety Jam Williams, who is in competition for a regular spot in the secondary, is a two-year member of the UL-Lafayette baseball team. Williams said the non-baseball talk, the “Robe-isms” and the occasional corny joke are standard.
“You never know with coach Robe,” said Williams, who missed the past football and baseball seasons with a knee injury. “He’ll get straight to it, and he’ll say what he means. But he came and stood next to me behind the batting cage my freshman year before my first start and said, ‘What did the monkey say when the train ran over his tail? He said it won’t be long now. By the way, you’re starting in left tonight.’ ”