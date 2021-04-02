The UL softball team didn’t just win Friday, they answered several questions in a doubleheader sweep of Georgia State in Decatur, Georgia.
The No. 16 Cajuns won the first game 10-2 and completed the sweep with a 4-0 win as Kandra Lamb tossed a one-hitter.
Perhaps as important as the sweep, the Cajuns (24-6, 10-1 Sun Belt) got big contributions from key personnel. Julie Rawls, who has been in a slump because of a thumb injury, hit home runs in both games of the doubleheader.
Also, Justice Milz returned after being sidelined with the effects of a concussion and hit her first homer of the season in the five-inning first game.
Joining Rawls and Milz going deep in the first game were Jade Gortarez (2 for 4, three RBIs), Sophie Piskos (2 for 3).
UL's Kendall Talley was 2 for 2 and Kaitlyn Alderink at 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Pitcher Summer Ellyson (8-4) got the win in the first game, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in 4⅔ innings.
In the second game, Rawls added homer and Talley was 2 for3.
Lamb was dominant in going the distance. She allowed no walks and struck out eight against Georgia State (12-7, 0-9).
The third game of the series will be played at noon Saturday.