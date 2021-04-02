ACA.ulsofrball2.031220
Buy Now

UL catcher Julie Rawls hit home runs in both ends of Friday's doubleheader sweep of Georgia State.

 Advocate Photo by Brad Kemp

The UL softball team didn’t just win Friday, they answered several questions in a doubleheader sweep of Georgia State in Decatur, Georgia.

The No. 16 Cajuns won the first game 10-2 and completed the sweep with a 4-0 win as Kandra Lamb tossed a one-hitter.

Perhaps as important as the sweep, the Cajuns (24-6, 10-1 Sun Belt) got big contributions from key personnel. Julie Rawls, who has been in a slump because of a thumb injury, hit home runs in both games of the doubleheader.

Also, Justice Milz returned after being sidelined with the effects of a concussion and hit her first homer of the season in the five-inning first game.

Joining Rawls and Milz going deep in the first game were Jade Gortarez (2 for 4, three RBIs), Sophie Piskos (2 for 3).

UL's Kendall Talley was 2 for 2 and Kaitlyn Alderink at 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Pitcher Summer Ellyson (8-4) got the win in the first game, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in 4⅔ innings.

In the second game, Rawls added homer and Talley was 2 for3.

Lamb was dominant in going the distance. She allowed no walks and struck out eight against Georgia State (12-7, 0-9).

The third game of the series will be played at noon Saturday.

View comments