PENSACOLA – The UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team hasn’t had to rebound from a loss since New Year’s Day.
So ironically it was rebounding responsible for coach Garry Brodhead’s team having to bounce back from a loss for the first time in 16 games.
Or rather, the lack of it.
The Sun Belt East champion Troy outrebounded UL by 18 and turned that into several extra opportunities in a 73-65 win over the Ragin’ Cajuns in the Sun Belt Women’s Tournament championship game Monday at the Pensacola Bay Center.
“That really hurt us,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “That’s what they live and die by — go and get it. Coach Rigby does a good job, makes it difficult to play, but it’s fun. I love playing against it.
“We just kind of fell a little short.”
Troy (22-5) earned an automatic NCAA berth with the win, while the Cajuns (16-6) will learn of their NWIT Tournament destination Monday .
“We had a great season,” Brodhead said. “We would have loved to finish with the win, but now we have opportunity to go NWIT.
Dominating the rebounding category 58-40 manifested itself in one very critical column — second-chance points.
Troy had 24 second-chance points in the game, compared to just two for the Cajuns.
“They just crash the boards,” Brodhead said. “We’ve been talking about the little things. You’ve got to block them out. It’s tough to block them out when they’re on your back, but it’s just part of it.”
The Trojans also flourished in another category in the win, outscoring UL 16-4 in bench scoring.
A big reason was UL sophomore guard Makayia Hallmon being limited to five minutes with an ankle injury.
“She went up for a shot and a girl undercut her, so she twisted her ankle extremely bad,” Brodhead said. “She’s tough. She wanted to go back in. She probably shouldn’t have gone back in, but she wanted to play.
“She can score in bunches, so we don’t know what would have happened if she had stayed healthy. She could have missed 10 shots, too. It could have gone either way, but we sure could have used her when we got a little tired and turned over the ball.”
Troy nailed four 3-pointers in the first half in cruising to a 36-22 halftime lead.
At that point, Ty’Reona Doucet had two points on 1-of-8 shooting at the half, before finishing with 14 points and five rebounds.
“We went in and got some touches for her,” Brodhead said. “She was just a lot more aggressive. In the first half, I think she was 1 for 8. I thought she was getting banged up.
“I think she kind of made up her mind — banged up or not, she was going to go at them. And yes, her shot starting falling.”
Skyler Goodwin also scored 14 points, along with 10 rebounds and three assists in the loss.
Jomyra Mathis and Brandi Williams were UL’s other double-digit scorers with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Troy was led by Jasmine Robinson with 17 points, followed by Felmas Koranga with 12 points and 22 rebounds and Alexus Dye with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
“It’s always a battle,” Brodhead said of playing Troy. “I always feel like we’re going to win because of our defense, but I was wrong today.
Doucet’s 10 points in the third quarter got UL within seven at 50-43 with 2:23 left in the third.
Early in the fourth, Goodwin and Williams both knocked down 3s to cut Troy’s lead to 56-53 with 8:46 left.
Only the Trojans responded with a quick 8-0 run, and UL never got closer than six the rest of the way.
“They always had an answer, though,” Brodhead said. “That was the tough part.
“When we made that run toward the end, we needed to make some stops and we didn’t.”
Both teams ended up shooting 36% from the field, UL made eight 3-pointers to seven for Troy, points in the paint was even at 30-30 and points off turnovers was even at 13-13.
No matter how many times UL threatened a comeback, though, Troy answered with a rebound and putback with 24 offensive rebounds in the win.
“It’s kind of disappointing,” Brodhead said. “I think some things could have happened to make it a little bit better, but it’s just part of the game.”