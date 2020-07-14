Individual attention isn't something longtime UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux was ever interested in.

But a little over a year after Robichaux's sudden death at 57, he's being inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Robichaux will be honored as part of an eight-person 2021 class in January that also includes: Occidental College's Bill Anderson, Auburn's Hal Baird, Southern University's Roger Cador, Rice's Wayne Graham, Santa Ana College's Don Sneddon, George Horton of Cal State Fullerton and Oregon and Sammy Dunn of Vestavia Hills High in Alabama.

The official ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 8 in Washington, D.C.

Robichaux is the all-time winningest coach at both McNeese State and UL.

His career record is 1,177-773, including 914 wins at UL.

Robichaux began his career with the Ragin’ Cajuns in 1995 after being McNeese State’s head coach from 1987-94. Robichaux played for the Cajuns from 1982-84 out of Notre Dame in Crowley.

During his successful tenure as UL’s baseball coach, he’s led the Cajuns to the one College World Series in 2000, to a No. 1 national ranking in 2014, 12 NCAA regionals and four NCAA super regionals.

During that stretch, Robichaux has coached 29 All-Americans, 89 All-Sun Belt performers and 55 All-Louisiana performers.

Through it all, Robichaux tried to make his message about others, not himself.

“It’s not about me," he once said. "It’s never been about me. Some call this my program. It isn’t. It’s the University’s program and I’m fortunate enough that they hired me to manage it. We’re supposed to glorify God, not glorify man. God gets all the glory. I don’t want it.”

Robichaux took over a Ragin’ Cajun baseball program in 1995 that had just been hit with two years of probation by the NCAA for recruiting infractions under Mike Boulanger.

After enduring losing seasons of 21-24 and 25-33 in his first seasons, Robichaux had the Cajuns back on top with a 43-17, 22-5 Sun Belt Conference championship season in 1997.

And the rest his history.

Three years later, the Cajuns finished third nationally in the College World Series in Omaha.

Robichaux received ABCA South Central Region Coach of the Year honors four times, was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year four times and earned All-Louisiana Coach of the Year honors six times.