Two weeks after canceling all of his conference’s postseason tournaments and all spring sports activities for the rest of the school year, Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill revealed in Thursday’s media conference call the viability of the 2020 football season is already being discussed.

Like most officials in these unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic, Gill had few answers concerning the league’s short-term future.

He did, however, provide a Sun Belt road map to exploring the many options.

A four-member COVID-19 medical panel has been formed to give advice to Sun Belt administration in making decisions.

Chairing the committee is Troy team physician Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, along with Georgia Southern’s sports medicine director Dr. Brandy Clouse, Texas State’s chief medical officer Dr. Emilio Carranco and South Alabama’s Dr. Benjamin Estrada.

Gill said a huge part of that committee’s duties will be determining “return to play” decisions for the league, especially for football.

Gill said discussions on contingency plans for the 2020 football season began Wednesday.

“I think everything is on the table,” Gill said referring to questions about the upcoming football season.

Gill said the options range from the season going on as scheduled, a shortened football season, games with no fans all the way to canceling the entire season.

The committee will play a key role in determining how much time is needed for a program to prepare for a season.

Gill agreed one solution could be adding time to the beginning of August camp with the loss of spring football.

The most immediate issue confronting college athletic departments now is Monday’s official announcement on if spring sports athletes will indeed receiver an extra year of eligibility.

Gill said Sun Belt athletic directors will vote as a league on that issue Friday.

Gill didn’t indicate any opposition to that student-athlete relief. Furthermore, he anticipates the implementation of this proposal to be handled individually by each institution, unless there’s a league-wide request for conference assistance.

Also, Gill expects at least one year of increased roster limits for baseball and softball “would go hand-in-hand if you allow those students to come back,” but remains unclear if that would last beyond one year.

Like all leagues nationwide, Sun Belt athletic directors are anxiously awaiting word from the NCAA on how limited its expected distribution will be this year due to the cancellation of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

“We’re all trying to figure out what that’s going to look like,” Gill said.

On other issues, most of Gill’s responses were understandably conditional because of how fluid the coronavirus pandemic continues to be.

But as of now, Gill said all signs point to the Sun Belt men’s and women’s basketball tournament being in Pensacola, Florida, as planned for 2021, as well as the baseball tournament starting in Montgomery, Alabama, next spring.

The softball tournament was scheduled for Atlanta in May. Gill said no decision has been made on which school will host that tournament next spring.