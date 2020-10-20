INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The Cajuns are trying to win their first game in Birmingham in the series, which UAB leads 4-2, and snap UAB’s 21-game home winning streak. It would also be UL’s first win over a Conference USA team in the Billy Napier era and the Cajuns’ first back-to-back losses since 2018.
KEY MATCHUP
UL defense vs. UAB quarterback – Due to an injury, the Blazers are starting freshman Bryson Lucero at quarterback. UAB is so good on paper in nearly every area, so it’ll be critical for the Cajuns’ defense to force Lucero into as many freshman mistakes as possible.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CAJUNS: UL safety Bralen Trahan figures to play a key role for the Cajuns against UAB’s productive offense. So far this season, Trahan has 20 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups.
UAB: Junior LB Noah Wilder leads the Blazers with 32 tackles, 2 sacks and 3.5 tackles for losses, in addition to an interception, pass breakup and a hurry.
FACTS & FIGURES
Trey Ragas became the fifth running back in UL history to eclipse 3,000 yards last week (3,034) … RB Elijah Mitchell is five TDs shy of tying Elijah McGuire for No. 4 on the all-time rushing TDs list (42) … the Cajuns are one of 12 teams nationally to not have lost a fumble this season, while the Blazers have lost five … LB Lorenzo McCaskill is tied for 10th nationally with 44 tackles and sixth at 11 stops a game … Levi Lewis has eclipsed 900 yards passing so far this season, 34th best nationally and fifth in Sun Belt … UAB opponents have only converted six of their last 37 tries on third down … Blazers’ RB Spencer Brown is No. 2 active rusher with 3,594 behind Clemson’s Travis Etienne, while Ragas is No. 5 … True freshman RB DeWayne McBride, though, had 131 yards last week and is averaging 12.6 yards per carry this season … UAB’s defense is only allowing 154.2 passing yards per game, which is No. 3 nationally … UAB’s offensive line includes a combined total of 82 career starts.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
21 – Consecutive home wins for the Blazers, which ranks No. 3 nationally behind Clemson and Notre Dame.
12 – Point per game UAB’s defense has allowed over the last three games (12.3).
18– Number of penalties flagged on UL this season for 181 yards, compared to 45 penalties on UAB for 434 yards.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Red zone prowess
UAB’s offense has gotten points 21 times in 22 trips this season, including 18 TDs. UL’s offense only has 10 TDs in 16 tries, while Cajuns’ opponents have scored 10 TDs in 13 tries.
2 – Master of nailbiters
Since the start of 2017, the Blazers are 12-3 in games decided by one score, compared to UL being 5-3 in one-score games in the Billy Napier era.
3 – Pressure defense
UAB’s defense is currently tied for ninth at three sacks a game, and is also 10th nationally in tackles for loss at 7.4 per game.
4 – Third downs
The Cajuns were only 4-of-9 on third down last week. UAB’s defense is No. 10 nationally, only allowing 28.4 percent conversion rate after being No. 3 nationally last season (28.3).
SCHEDULES
UAB (4-1)
Sept. 3 Central Arkansas, W 45-35
Sept. 10 At Miami, L 31-14
Sept. 24 At South Alabama, W 42-10
Oct. 3 UTSA, W 21-13
Oct. 10 At Rice, ppd.
Oct. 17 Western Kentucky, W 37-14
Oct. 23 Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 At Louisiana Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 14 North Texas, 2 p.m.
Nov. 21 At UTEP, 3 p.m.
Nov. 27 Southern Miss, 11:30 a.m.
UL (3-1)
Sept. 12 At Iowa State, W 31-14
Sept. 19 At Georgia State, W 34-31 (OT)
Sept. 26 Georgia Southern, W 20-18
Oct. 14 Coastal Carolina, L 30-27
Oct. 23 At UAB, 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 At Texas State, 7 p.m.
Nov. 7 Arkansas State, TBA
Nov. 14 South Alabama, TBA
Nov. 21 Central Arkansas, TBA
Nov. 28 At ULM, TBA
Dec. 3-4, At Appalachian State, TBA
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UAB 31, UL 24
This looks like a really tough road assignment for the Cajuns on paper. Losses tend to ignite good teams, so that’s in UL’s favor in this matchup. The problem is it’s possible the Cajuns could play their best game of the season and still not win. The Blazers appear solid in every area of the game and have won 21 straight home games. Simply put, UL’s offense hasn’t been consistent enough this season to pick them to beat a top-notch defense on the road just yet.