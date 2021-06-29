A parade is scheduled for Friday to congratulate a New Iberia athlete headed for the Tokyo Olympics.

Former University of Louisiana at Lafayette pole vaulter Morgann Leleux finished second in the pole vault at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, earning a spot on the U.S. Women's Track and Field squad for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

A multi-state champion at Catholic High-New Iberia, Leleux was an All-American and SEC champion at Georgia, then jumped for UL and set a school record of 15-1 en route to All-American status and a Sun Belt Conference title as a graduate student in 2016.

To congratulate Leleux, a parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday down New Iberia's Main Street. The parade is scheduled to begin in front of City Hall and make its way downtown to Bouligny Plaza.

Residents of New Iberia and Acadiana are encouraged to line Main Street to show support for Leleux and her journey to the Olympics.

This will be Leleux's first trip to the summer games. She was an alternate for the 2016 Olympics and was primed to make a run at a spot on the 2020 squad before the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on the Tokyo Games.