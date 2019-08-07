There’s never been any question about the potential or work ethic of UL senior wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley.

He has 100 career receptions for 1,453 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first three seasons and he’s among the team’s best lead-by-example guys.

Being a vocal leader? Well, that’s a different story.

“Coach (Billy Napier) wants me to speak up, so I’ve been trying to speak up more and more this year,” Bradley said hesitantly.

How’s it going so far?

“It’s difficult,” Bradley said with a big smile, “but I’m handling it.”

Bradley’s mission actually began during the summer.

“I was pushing (other wide receivers) more this year, because I know we’re really going to need them,” Bradley said. “So every time I would go work, I would call them and tell them, ‘Let’s go, we need to do something.’ And everybody just fell in.”

Tackling the backs

Opposing defenders aren’t the only ones who have the deal with UL’s running back trio of Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais.

At times, it’s an unenviable task their defensive teammates are asked to do as well.

“We do,” senior cornerback Kamar Greenhouse laughed.

But naturally the last thing UL’s coaches want is for Ragas to injure his teammates.

“Coach Napier always say, ‘You need to learn how to practice. There’s a way to do it,’” Greenhouse said. “We don’t have to tackle somebody to take them to the ground every time to show that you can tackle. You just have to make sure you give them a good thud and keep them up — practice like a pro.

“Trey Ragas and Eli, most of the time you don’t really want to thud without tackling them to the ground, because they’re bringing some pressure behind them.”

Defensive line help?

He's already caught the eye of senior offensive tackle Robert Hunt.

Napier is hoping he can be a part of the solution to UL's defensive front. He's 6-foot-5, 350-pound defensive tackle Tayland Humphrey.

The Spring, Texas native was a four-star recruit out of Hutchinson C.C. and was considered by some as the biggest recruit in FIU football history a year ago. He played 12 games at FIU last season with a sack and a tackle for loss.

"Yes (he's a run-stopper)," Napier said. "He's just a good player. He's a big man and a guy, with time, that will have a role on our team."

Napier said UL is waiting for word from the NCAA if Humphrey will be immediately eligible to play.

"We're in the process of working that out," Napier said.

In other defensive line news, Napier confirmed signee Quintlan Cobb of Kaplan is still with the program, but is not currently on the 110-man roster. He'll rejoin the squad on the first day of school.

Injury update

Redshirt junior defensive back Blair Brooks, of Thibodaux, is currently out with a hamstring injury. Also, Napier reported three players are in concussion protocol — sophomore defensive back Shadarren Archie, freshman offensive lineman Logan Newell and freshman linebacker Ja'Braylon Spencer.

Napier said the team is otherwise healthy. Saturday's practice — the eighth of fall camp — will be the team's first intrasquad scrimmage.