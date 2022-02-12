UL softball coach Gerry Glasco knew he had assembled a talented softball team, but a roster of newcomers led to some concern heading into the opening weekend of the season.
Consider the worries alleviated.
Not only are the Ragin' Cajuns still undefeated after beating North Texas 5-0 and Texas Southern 8-0 on Saturday at Lamson Park, but his pitching staff still hasn’t allowed a run this season.
“The way it’s started, I’m thrilled,” Glasco said. “Five pitchers have not allowed a run.”
Saturday’s star was Kentucky transfer right-hander Meghan Schorman, who tossed a two-hitter vs. North Texas with no walks and 12 strikeouts.
“I’m just trusting in my pitches and believing in myself and believing that (pitching) coach Justin (Robichaux) knows what he’s doing,” Schorman said.
So far, it’s hard to argue with the results of Robichaux moving from baseball to softball.
“Yes, he came from baseball, but coach Justin knows a lot,” Schorman said. “He actually knows a lot about softball, surprisingly. It’s been really helpful. When I got here, my pitches weren’t really working for me.
“He just kind of helped me through it. He figured out what I was doing wrong and what I needed to fix. As you can see, it’s working out there.”
In game two, true freshman Sam Landry pitched 4⅔ no-hit, shutout innings with three walks and nine strikeouts. Karly Heath finished off the game with 1⅓ innings, allowing two hits, no walks and striking out three.
“He’s really strong on the mental side and commanding the game,” Glasco said of Robichaux’s impact. “The philosophy of attacking hitters and getting ahead in the count. He does a lot of mental work, he does a lot of film work and he does a lot of one-on-one communication where he gets to know and understand his pitchers. He’s just bringing a lot of hard work and effort to our bullpen every day.”
Washington transfer Stormy Kotzelnick was 3 for 4 with a homer and an RBI in the nightcap.
“It’s a crazy experience,” Kotzelnick said. “The fans are awesome. It’s true what everybody says. It’s great being in this experience with people that have the same intentions and goals that I have. I’m just honored to be here.”
Over the weekend, Kotzelnick has played first, second and third base for the Cajuns.
“You know what, it’s not about being comfortable,” Kotzelnick said. “It’s about knowing that I have to do it for the team. That’s what makes me most comfortable. If my team expects me to be somewhere and do something for them anywhere on the field, I know I’m going to give my all to get it done one way or another.”
Perhaps the most encouraging sign is that Taylor Roman has three triples already this season after last year’s knee injury. On Saturday, Roman was 3 for 6 with two triples and two RBIs.
“The speed we’re seeing her play with, we didn’t see in practice,” Glasco said. “She’s really stepping up on game day. We haven’t seen the personality and that confidence in running. You can understand why she’d be guarded in practice.
“For her to be able to compete hard enough to let go of all anxiety is really encouraging to me. She’s exceeded every expectation I’ve had speed-wise and health-wise.”
Freshman walk-on Laney Credeur hit her first collegiate home run. Sophie Piskos hit her second homer of the weekend, and Texas A&M transfer Jourdyn Campbell smashed her first as a Cajun.
“I’ve learned that anybody in our lineup can really help us,” Glasco said.