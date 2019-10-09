1. Wow, what a defensive effort
For all those who watched UL’s defense play in 2016 and 2017, seeing this defense stuff a good Appalachian State offense time and time again on Wednesday was indeed something to witness. An offense averaging 47 points a game was limited to 17. The Mountaineers’ offense went three-and-out on three straight possessions in the second half to keep the Cajuns’ hopes alive. Even with a 97-yard drive to end the game, ASU’s offense finished with only 343 total yards.
2. Step backwards for offense
UL coach Billy Napier gave credit over and over to Appalachian State’s defense. As accurate as that is, his offense has to shoulder much of the blame. The defense and the incredible job of punting by Rhys Byrns gave UL’s offense good field goal throughout the game. UL began series at its own 38, 46, 32 and 32 in the four drives before the Mountaineers opened up a 10-point lead late. The Cajuns could only produce four total first downs on those four drives. Running was difficult and too many incomplete passes put the offense behind the chains too often, making running it even more of a chore.
3. Got to be able to make field goals
UL coach Billy Napier hasn’t been shy in admitting how limiting it can be. Simply put, the Cajuns need to be able to make field goals. In this game, the only field goal attempt was a 42-yarder that was blocked. There’s just no reason for Napier to be confident in either one. It’s very difficult to win close games against good teams without being able to make field goals.