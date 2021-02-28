The formula is beginning to look familiar and UL coach Matt Deggs wholeheartedly approves.
His Ragin’ Cajuns got more solid starting pitching and put up just enough crooked numbers to complete the weekend sweep of the Rice Owls with a 6-3 win Sunday at Russo Park.
“It’s always about setting the tone on the bump and being able to match their guy,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “Then us finding a way to reach base, execute and get big hits and especially big two-out hits.
“And then lean on that bullpen.”
The Cajuns improved to 6-2 with the win and will return to Russo Park for a rematch with Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Rice fell to 2-4 with the loss.
Offensively, Deggs warned everyone listening that Tyler Robertson’s offense would come eventually.
After a big homer to get the weekend going Friday, Robertson was back at it again with a two-run homer in the fifth for a 2-1 lead.
“It felt great,” Robertson said of the homer. “I fouled off two fastballs, got 2-2 and spread out a little bit. I was sitting fastball hoping he’d throw something over the plate. He threw I believe a cutter and left it over and I put a good swing on it. It got out.”
He then played a role in UL’s first of three straight two-run innings with an RBI single in the sixth.
“I just stayed with the approach Deggs gave us – hunt fastballs, get on top of it and adjust if they leave something over the plate,” said Robertson, who got his batting average up to .250 with a big weekend. “I feel like I did that pretty well this week. I’m just going to stick with that approach that I feel comfortable with. I’m just happy that we got the three-win sweep.”
Josh Cofield came off the bench to deliver the other RBI single in that sixth inning.
“Cofield can hit,” Deggs said. “He’s got a real steady demeanor, meaning he doesn’t get too high or too low. He’s always ready. I thought that was just a huge AB today.”
The damage in the seventh began with a Carson Roccaforte triple, before Bobby Lada’s RBI double and a Drake Osborn sacrifice fly for the five-run cushion.
On the mound, Carter Robinson pitched into the sixth inning, allowing just one unearned run on four hits, two walks and struck out four.
“Obviously Carter gave us just a great start – just absolutely a great start,” Deggs said. “You know I venture to say he is (better this year). He’s got a year under his belt with us, or a half a year. He’s just a really good pitchability guy that is great to Sundays, because you’re going to have to beat him. He’s not going to give it to you.
“Take away a few silly walks at the end there and he gives them nothing. You’ve got to be able to string together hits to beat him and that just doesn’t happen very often.”
The bullpen was solid behind him, other than Guy Garibay’s two-run home run in the eighth that cut UL’s 6-1 lead to 6-3.
After that, Jeff Wilson pitched a shutout inning and Jacob Schultz came on for the seven with two strikeouts in a perfect ninth inning.
“Anytime you win and then string wins together, obviously it’s going to build confidence and it’s going to give you a lot of expectation,” Deggs said. “I think that’s the most important thing, expecting to do great things and expecting to win no matter what you’re doing.
“Our attitude right now is to get it done. I’ve seen that from the first pitch of the year through eight games.”