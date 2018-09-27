UL-Lafayette’s football players walked a tightrope they’ve never had to cross this week.
The Cajuns have played ranked football teams before, three of them in the past 13 months and seven in this decade. Never before, though, have they faced a consensus No. 1-ranked squad.
That put the Cajuns players in a tough spot, and not just because they’re facing a very good Alabama Crimson Tide squad at 11 a.m. Saturday. They faced a dilemma — fire up the clichés and approach, talk and act like it’s just another game, or admit the fact that they’ll take the turf at Bryant-Denny Stadium knowing the monumental task at hand.
“I don’t think anybody on our team is scared,” said junior linebacker Jacques Boudreaux, the Cajuns’ tackle leader through three games. “We’re anxious and excited to get after a team like this. We’ve been told so many times it’s the next game up and that’s the mentality everybody likes to have. But you’re playing Alabama, the big stage, the big lights.”
“I know I’ve been doing the same stuff that they’ve been doing, getting ready,” guard Kevin Dotson said. “This is finding out who wants it more. They’ve got to show me that I can’t compete with them.”
“Preparing for it, it’s the next game,” defensive tackle LaDarrius Kidd said. “But on the inside I’m excited. I’m ready to play the best in the nation and see what that’s about.”
Those three and the rest of the Cajuns (1-2) will get that chance Saturday when they face SEC competition for the second time in three weeks. The previous time didn’t work out well for the visitors, as Mississippi State blitzed the Cajuns 56-10.
UL-Lafayette wasn’t able to bounce back last weekend, falling 30-28 in its Sun Belt Conference opener against Coastal Carolina when the visitors put up nearly 500 offensive yards. Now, the Cajuns will face the nation’s third-most-prolific offensive team (53.8 points per game), and one that’s just as impressive on defense.
“These guys are college football players and fans,” said coach Billy Napier, who served two stints and five seasons on Alabama coach Nick Saban’s staff. “They know the history and tradition and recent success Alabama has had. This is an opportunity to prove yourself. We have players who can play in the SEC West, and this will be a challenge to those players.”
Although this is the ninth meeting between the teams, they haven’t played since a 25-6 Crimson Tide win at Cajun Field in 1990.
That Bama team went 7-5 in its first year under coach Gene Stallings. The Tide went through four other coaches before hiring Saban before the 2007 season, and after a 7-6 mark in his first year Alabama has gone 129-14 with five national championships in 11 seasons.
Napier was in Tuscaloosa for two of those titles, as an offensive analyst in 2011 and wide receivers coach in 2015, but he said this year’s Alabama team is better offensively.
“This is probably the best personnel that they’ve had, tremendous personnel at every position,” he said. “There’s no chink in the armor. The offensive line, the tight end group, the running back group, the receivers, and I really think the rookie quarterback is what makes them dynamic.”
That rookie, Tua Tagovailoa, enters Saturday as the highest-rated passer in the nation. His figures — 58 of 80 completions for a 72.5 percentage, 1,033 yards, 12 scores and no interceptions — has him at a 230.5 NCAA pass efficiency. For comparison, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield set an NCAA record with a 196.9 mark last year while winning the Heisman Trophy.
Running back Damien Harris is third in SEC history in yards per carry. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has six scores and is averaging 21.5 yards per catch. The offensive line has allowed two sacks in four games. And, by the way, Alabama leads the country in kickoff returns (59.3 yards per return). It’s no wonder the Tide opened with three 50-point performances before Texas A&M "held" the Tide to 45 in last weekend’s 45-23 win in Tuscaloosa.
“It’s pick your poison with this group,” Napier said. “You have to kind of decide what you want to take away. They’re playing efficient ball and working together at all three phases.”
Napier is hoping his team can do the same, and, with the exception of the first half at Mississippi State, they have shown sparks offensively. Quarterback Andre Nunez ranks eighth nationally in completion percentage (72.3) with 541 pass yards and four TDs in three games, and running back Trey Ragas is fifth nationally in yards per carry (8.4) with two scores. Three of Ja’Marcus Bradley’s nine receptions this year have been scoring hookups with Nunez.
That offense has scored touchdowns on all 10 of its red-zone trips.
Defense is another matter. The Cajuns are allowing 263 yards rushing per game, the worst mark in the Sun Belt and ahead of only three teams nationally, and are allowing opposing offenses to control the ball at an alarming rate (34:21 to 25:39 in possession time).
“Our players, they have to come to grips with what’s really required to go play championship level football,” Napier said. “How to prepare, how to practice. That’s where we’re at. That’s where we’ve got to focus our time and effort to make improvement. The good thing is we’re seeing some progress.”