Suddenly, it’s three frustrating losses in the last five games now for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, and the competition doesn’t get any easier any time soon.
Two days after falling to Mississippi State, coach Matt Deggs’ squad stays in the Magnolia State to begin a three-game series at 6 p.m. Friday against Southern Mississippi at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg.
“I look at this week as a week of opportunity,” Deggs said. “There will be ups and downs.”
That was certainly the case in Wednesday’s loss at Mississippi State when the Cajuns (9-5) largely got good pitching with only two earned runs, but lost 4-0 despite outhitting the Bulldogs 7-4.
Likewise, the Golden Eagles lost to Mississippi State as well, 4-1, and bring a 6-5 mark into this weekend’s series.
As expected, UL’s weekend rotation begins with freshman Hayden Durke (2-0, 2.16 ERA), followed by Spencer Arrighetti (2-0, 0.59) and Carter Robinson (1-0, 2.60).
“What I love about him most is he wants the ball and it’s basically a, ‘I’ll see you after the game mentality,’” Deggs said of Durke. “He wants to be out there. What I really, really enjoy about him is there are no limits with him. He loves to compete and he’s unafraid of failure.
“He’s still got a lot of room to improve. We’ve got to get better command of a couple of pitches and we’ve got to get off to a better start. I sure do like the way he settles in, though. When he settles in, it’s pretty good.”
The Eagles are expected to counter with a trio of right-handers as well in Hunter Stanley (1-1, 3.78), Walker Powell (1-1, 3.00) and Ben Ethridge (0-0, 4.15).
Offensively, the Eagles are off to a rough start at the plate, hitting only .201 with 49 runs scored, 22 doubles, one triple, 12 homers and one stolen bases in their first 11 games.
By comparison, the Cajuns are hitting .253 with 65 runs scored, 26 doubles, four triples, 11 homers and 26 stolen bases in 14 games.
In addition to the staff pitching well again in Wednesday’s loss, the best news for the Cajuns is the return of catcher Drake Osborn, who doubled in his return from a shoulder injury.
“You can’t understate his value on the week,” Deggs said of Osborn. “He’s a big piece to what we’re doing and are going to do.”
The weekend in Hattiesburg could play a big role in Deggs solving the puzzle that’s been the infield thus far.
While first base has been a revolving door as well, the picture at second, shortstop and third is also muddy. It’s largely been a rotation between Jonathan Brandon, Sam Riola, Brett Borgogno, Bobby Lada, Kevin Fitzgerald and CJ Willis.
“We’re still waiting on somebody to separate themselves,” Deggs said. “I think Bobby’s headed that way with the bat. For me, you’ve got to be able to do both. We’re still looking for guys to string together really good at-bats, being able to dominate routine plays on defense and play the kind of defense we want to play.
“Right now, there’s still lots of opportunities out there.”
Over the weekend, even Anthony Catalano entered the picture at second base, and got two hits and drove in a run.
“He’s been working while he waits and got his opportunity finally,” Deggs said. “He’d pinch run a couple of times, but found other ways to stay in the picture – chasing foul balls, working hard and doing extra. I decided to give him an opportunity and he went out and made the most of it.”