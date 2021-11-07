Neither one had ever seen film of his father playing for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
“No,” UL junior forward Kobe Julien said. “Nobody could find any videos of the games back then. That was a little while ago.”
Julien’s father Wayne played in the post for the Cajuns from 1976-81, highlighted by a 1980 trip to the NIT quarterfinals before losing at the Kevin McHale-led Minnesota Gophers.
For sophomore transfer forward Jordan Brown, the story is the same.
“No, I haven’t seen any film,” Brown, who transferred from Arizona, said. “I’ve seen pictures and a couple newspaper articles, but besides that, I haven’t seen any film, no.”
Brown’s “pops” was Dion Brown, who remains one of the program’s all-time greats with 1,412 career points and 926 rebounds. From 1980-84, Brown played on two NCAA tournament teams and one NIT semifinalist squad.
History aside, all the focus for Julien, Brown and their teammates these days is creating their own championship memories.
“I’m with this group every day,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “It’s a group that loves working hard and has a lot of character. If we can stay healthy, I think we have a great year. I like our group, and I think we should have enough depth to fight through some minor injuries and see if we can play for a championship.”
Julien's quest begins with health. The product of Madison Prep in Baton Rouge has missed most of his first two seasons at UL after two knee surgeries.
The 6-foot-6 forward played four games last season and in a preseason scrimmage this year at Alabama.
“Physically, I feel like this is the best I’ve been in a minute,” Julien said. “Pain-wise, I don’t have any pain when I play, so that’s steps forward. Mentally, I think I’m there. I think I can do a lot of things to help this team.”
Marlin is convinced Julien would have been the freshman of the year in the Sun Belt two years ago if not for the bum knee, and he's expecting an even better version of Julien now.
“I think I’m pretty close,” Julien said. “There are a few things I need to work on. I have the feel of the game back. It’s just defense. I feel like I can do a little more on the defensive end — start picking up a little earlier.”
Brown brings his 6-11 frame to an already big roster that features 6-11 Theo Akwuba, the Sun Belt’s defensive player of the year; returning 6-10 freshman Isaiah Richards; and 6-9 Dou Gueye.
“We have a lot of guys who can contribute and score in the paint,” Akwuba said. “If they double us, we’re going to kick it out for the open 3. Playing inside-out was one of our biggest emphasis this whole summer and this whole fall.”
Brown, who was the sixth man of the year in the Pac-12 last season, said he’s ready to help in multiple ways.
“I’m going to play hard. I try to go hard every possession,” Brown said. “I can score the ball well. I try to go hard on defense, go after rebounds — offensive and defensive rebounds.”
Newcomer Greg Williams, a Lafayette Christian product and transfer from St. John’s, just smiles when asked about his front line.
“It’s great,” he laughed. “We love all those guys. We’re going to show them a lot of love.”
Williams is expected to supply floor leadership and 3-point shooting for the Cajuns.
He also is one of many players with deep ties to Cajun country. San Jose State transfer Jalen Dalcourt is also from Lafayette, joining freshmen Joe Charles from Carencro and Carter Domingue from St. Thomas More.
The biggest question for the team is where will the scoring come from after top scorer Cedric Russell transferred to Ohio State.
“I think different games, many people are going to step up,” Williams said. “We have a good team, a solid team full of scorers. On any given night, someone can go off. Because we play together, we’ll be looking for everyone can contribute.”